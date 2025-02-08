Captured on Film: An early view of Themis Street

This is Themis Street looking west toward the Common Pleas Courthouse. At left, men are gathered at the door of the Arcade Saloon at the southeast corner of Main and Themis streets. Across Themis, a large brick building advertises The Boss, a store selling "gents' furnishings". Opposite that building is Sturdivant Bank, and standing at the southwest corner is the St. Charles Hotel. The photograph likely dates to the early 1900s. Southeast Missourian archive