Captured on Film: All-conference football honors, 1961

Members of Cape Girardeau Central's football team who made all-conference honors this fall admire their newly arrived "C's" placed on letter jackets on Dec. 15, 1961. Paul Ebaugh, in the middle holding his jacket, earned a spot on the All-Big Eight first team as a tackle and Floyd King, second from left in the middle row, was also selected for first-team honors, he as a halfback. The others received either third-place or an honorable mention. Left to right, front row, Joe Metje, King, Ebaugh, Bob Hoffman and Walt Vandivort. Second row, Jim Stovall, Lester Miller (third team), Mark Headrick, Jim (third team) and Paul Banks.
G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive
