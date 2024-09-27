All sections
HistorySeptember 27, 2024
Captured: 4-H Club girls admire fair exhibits at SEMO District Fair, 1957
4-H Club girls from Oak Grove and Oak Valley admire exhibits at the 1957 SEMO District Fair. Sisters Barbara and Noretta Phillips and Linda Revelle are pictured enjoying the event.
These 4-H Club girls look over some of the items displayed at the SEMO District Fair in September 1957. At the back are Barbara and Noretta Phillips, sisters, from the Oak Grove Club, and Linda Revelle of Oak Valley Club.
These 4-H Club girls look over some of the items displayed at the SEMO District Fair in September 1957. At the back are Barbara and Noretta Phillips, sisters, from the Oak Grove Club, and Linda Revelle of Oak Valley Club.
G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive
These 4-H Club girls look over some of the items displayed at the SEMO District Fair in September 1957. At the back are Barbara and Noretta Phillips, sisters, from the Oak Grove Club, and Linda Revelle of Oak Valley Club.

