1949 stone gateway marks Cape's 'principal shrine'

This stone entryway to historic Old Lorimier Cemetery was constructed in 1949. Submitted

Sometimes referred to as the Cape County Historical Marking Association (or Committee), the Associated Committees for Historic Cape Girardeau represented 24 local organizations, all with a desire to mark and preserve sites of historic significance in the city, and was active here in the 1940s and '50s. The committee seems to have found inspiration in similar work the Rotary Club was doing about the same time.

The obituary of Benson C. Hardesty, a Cape Girardeau attorney and enthusiastic supporter of historic preservation, explains the association this way: "Mr. Hardesty had always shown a keen appreciation of the historic, and in 1946 proposed at Rotary Club the marking of such locations in Cape Girardeau. From this grew the Associated Committees for Historic Cape Girardeau, composed of representatives of numerous organizations. Through its work Indian Park was marked by a granite boulder carrying its history. Another marker commemorated the planting of a cross at the mouth of Cape LaCroix Creek and a third program brought establishment of Missouri Park."

The first marker erected by the Associated Committees for Historic Cape Girardeau, according to the Southeast Missourian in October 1946, was the granite boulder in Indian Park. It recognized the park as the site American Indians camped as they visited the city's founder, Louis Lorimier, from 1793 to 1812. A year later, the association erected a concrete cross at Cape LaCroix Creek, seeking to preserve the memory of three French missionaries who planted a cross at the mouth of the creek in 1699. Because of development and because of threats by an out-of-state group that objected to "a cross illegally placed on public property in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the 'land of Limbaugh,'" the monument was eventually moved to the grounds of Old St. Vincent's Catholic Church.

A bronze tablet on the south pillar of the entryway at historic Old Lorimier Cemetery provides a brief history of the burial ground. Submitted

In both instances, the monuments bore bronze tablets recording the history of the sites.

At the same time the association was preparing to unveil the Cape LaCroix Cross, it announced plans to mark historic Old Lorimier Cemetery. An 18-by-14-inch bronze table was to be mounted on "a post at the south of the cemetery." The association promised, "The marker with appropriate inscription will last virtually forever."

So far, that promise has been kept. A bronze plaque on a stone gateway south of the cemetery still declares: "Old Lorimier Cemetery, Cape Girardeau's oldest shrine" and a "gift of Don Louis Lorimier." Here "lie pioneers, founders, builders and defenders of our country."

Although members of the association planned to dedicate both Cape LaCroix Cross and the Old Lorimier Cemetery marker on Oct. 6, 1947 – Missouri Day – things didn't work out exactly as planned. The cross was dedicated in an elaborate ceremony a week after its planned unveiling, but it was more than a year after that before the cemetery entryway was completed.

Here's how the Southeast Missourian covered construction and dedication of thememorial at Old Lorimier.

Published Saturday, Dec. 18, 1948:

Southeast Missourian archive

Shortage of stones, money halts work on Missouri Park gateway

With little fanfare, the Cape County Historical Marking Association, as its annual project, has completed about half of an ornamental entrance to Missouri Park where it skirts the south edge of historic Old Lorimier Cemetery. The above photograph illustrates how far stonemasons (employees of contractor Burton Gerhardt) got with the pillared entranceway before a shortage of sandstone and money halted operations.

High stone posts, indicated in the foreground, will face the Fountain Street entrance to Missouri Park, with lower posts at the far end of the gateway.

The sandstone shown in the picture was secured from various old buildings in the city as they were demolished to make way for new structures. But not enough could be found, so operations have been stopped until a new supply can be obtained to complete the job.

B.C. Hardesty, chairman of the committee, has received word that a supply may be obtained in Tennessee, and efforts are being made to go for these.

Funds remaining from a drive a year ago for marking of another site have been used to do the work at Missouri Park. However, cost of labor and hauling of stones has about depleted the association's treasury, except for occasional gifts which come in. It is hoped that enough funds will be forthcoming to purchase the Tennessee stone, haul it here and pay for its laying.

The road seen in the foreground of the photograph makes a horseshoe loop and follows along the line of trees at the edge of the cemetery. It provides the only means of driving near the historic location, except at the front. A flight of sandstone steps will be built at the upper edge of the road to provide access to the cemetery.

Published Tuesday, Dec. 21, 1948:

Stone offered for Missouri Park project

Numerous offers have been received by the Cape County Historical Marking Committee for sandstone to complete an ornamental entrance to Missouri Park adjoining Old Lorimier Cemetery, B.C. Hardesty, committee chairman, reported today. The project, partially completed, was halted by a lack of proper stone to complete the job. Cost of masons to lay the stone and hauling charges have been borne from funds left over from a project last year. Mr. Hardesty reported, however, that practically all of this money has been used.

Published Saturday, Oct. 1, 1949:

To dedicate memorial entrance to historic Girardeau cemetery

The dedicatory services Monday afternoon for the new memorial entrance to Old Lorimier Cemetery, will mark another step in the planned program to further beautify the old burial ground, Cape Girardeau's oldest historic shrine. The Associated Committees of Historic Cape Girardeau is spearheading a program for the restoration of the old landmark.

The entrance is composed of pillars, constructed of sandstone to blend with the rest of the masonry, and on one pillar is a bronze plaque, on which is inscribed a brief historical sketch of the cemetery. There is a turnaround driveway leading to the south edge of the cemetery. Planned for the future are the construction of massive stone steps to connect the driveway and the cemetery, the restoration of Lorimier tombs and pagoda, further planting and beautification and repair of neglected tombstones.