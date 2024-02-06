Trump's funding 'pause' throws states, health industry into chaos

States and the nation’s health industry were thrown into disarray after the Trump administration ordered Monday that the government freeze nearly all federal grants at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday, a sweeping directive that at least initially appeared to include funding for Medicaid, the state-federal health insurance program that covers more than 70 million Americans.

By midmorning Tuesday, state officials around the country reported they had been shut out of a critical online portal that allows states to access federal Medicaid funding.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said on the social media site Bluesky that the portals were down in all 50 states following the Trump administration’s order.

“This is a blatant attempt to rip away health care from millions of Americans overnight and will get people killed,” he wrote.

Around midday Tuesday, as state health officials pressed the federal government for clarity, the White House Office of Management and Budget — which issued the Monday memo — put out new guidance clarifying that “mandatory programs like Medicaid” were not included in the freeze.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, declined to confirm that Medicaid was exempt when pressed by reporters during an early afternoon briefing.

But she later said in a post on the social platform X that “no payments have been affected” by what she described as a “portal outage.”

The possibility that federal Medicaid funding would be shut off overnight spooked advocates already on edge about the program’s future. President Donald Trump vowed on the campaign trail not to seek cuts for Medicare or Social Security, the nation’s major entitlement programs serving mostly retired people. But he did not make the same promise about Medicaid, which pays for health care for primarily low-income and disabled people — approximately 1 in 5 Americans.

Separate from the freeze, congressional Republicans are discussing cutting the nearly $900 billion program, arguing costs have ballooned with enrollment, notably including the program’s expansion to cover more low-income adults. Lawmakers are also eyeing ways to save money for Trump’s other legislative priorities — in particular, extending the tax cuts from his first term that expire at the end of this year.

The federal government pays most costs for Medicaid, which is operated by states. Medicaid pays for most long-term care for Americans and for about 40% of all U.S. births, and together with the related Children’s Health Insurance Program covers about 38 million children.

Federal funding for Medicaid does not go directly to individual enrollees but to the states, which then distribute it to providers, health plans, and other entities that serve Medicaid enrollees.

State officials can access that funding through internet portals.

Joan Alker, who is executive director of the Center for Children and Families at the Georgetown McCourt School of Public Policy, said on X Tuesday that the portal lockout is “a major crisis.”

She pointed out that many states access their federal funding at the end of the month — “i.e. this week,” she wrote.