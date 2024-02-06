President Donald Trump’s early actions on health care signal his likely intention to wipe away some Biden-era programs to lower drug costs and expand coverage under public insurance programs.

The orders he issued soon after reentering the White House have policymakers, health care executives and patient advocates trying to read the tea leaves to determine what’s to come. The directives, while less expansive than orders he issued at the beginning of his first term, provide a possible road map health researchers say could increase the number of uninsured Americans and weaken safety net protections for low-income people.

However, Trump’s initial orders will have little immediate impact. His administration will have to take further regulatory steps to fully reverse former President Joe Biden’s policies, and the actions left unclear the direction the new president aims to steer the U.S. health care system.

“Everyone is looking for signals on what Trump might do on a host of health issues. On the early EOs, Trump doesn’t show his cards,” said Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at KFF, the health policy research, polling and news organization that includes KFF Health News.

A flurry of executive orders and other actions Trump issued on his first day back in office included rescinding directives by his predecessor that had promoted lowering drug costs and expanding coverage under the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid.

Executive orders “as a general matter are nothing more than gussied up internal memoranda saying, ‘Hey, agency, could you do something?’” said Nicholas Bagley, a law professor at the University of Michigan. “There may be reason to be concerned, but it’s down the line.”

That’s because making changes to established law such as the ACA or programs such as Medicaid generally requires new rulemaking or congressional action, either of which could take months. Trump has yet to win Senate confirmation for any of his picks to lead federal health agencies, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaccine activist and former Democratic presidential candidate he has nominated the lead the Department of Health and Human Services. On Monday, he appointed Dorothy Fink, a physician who directs the HHS Office on Women’s Health, as acting secretary for the department.

During Biden’s term, his administration did implement changes consistent with his health orders, including lengthening the enrollment period for the ACA, increasing funding for groups that help people enroll and supporting the Inflation Reduction Act, which boosted subsidies to help people buy coverage. After falling during the Trump administration, enrollment in ACA plans soared under Biden, hitting record highs each year. More than 24 million people are enrolled in ACA plans for 2025.

The drug order Trump rescinded called on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to test ways to lower drug costs, such as setting a flat $2 copay for some generic drugs in Medicare, the health program for people 65 and older, and having states try to get better prices by banding together to buy certain expensive cell and gene therapies.

That might indicate Trump expects to do less on drug pricing this term or even roll back drug price negotiation in Medicare.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Biden’s experiments in lowering drug prices didn’t fully get off the ground, said Joseph Antos of the American Enterprise Institute, a right-leaning research group. Antos said he’s a bit puzzled by Trump’s executive order ending the pilot programs, given that he has backed the idea of tying drug costs in the U.S. to lower prices paid by other nations.

“As you know, Trump is a big fan of that,” Antos said. “Lowering drug prices is an easy thing for people to identify with.”

In other moves, Trump also rescinded Biden orders on racial and gender equity and issued an order asserting that there are only two sexes, male and female. HHS under the Biden administration supported gender-affirming health care for transgender people and provided guidance on civil rights protections for transgender youths. Trump’s missive on gender has intensified concerns within the LGBTQ+ community that he will seek to restrict such care.