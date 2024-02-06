All sections
HealthFebruary 26, 2025

Tornado season approaches: Here's what to do, what to know to prepare for watches, warnings

As tornado season nears, learn essential safety tips and prepare for severe weather. Understand the differences between watches, warnings and emergencies, and know how to respond in each situation.

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Patty Stanfill-Seabaugh climbs out of the wreckage of a home destroyed by a tornado in April 2023.
Patty Stanfill-Seabaugh climbs out of the wreckage of a home destroyed by a tornado in April 2023.Southeast Missourian file

Spring hasn’t officially arrived on the calendar, but thunderstorm season is here.

The National Weather Service is calling for potential isolated thunderstorms Wednesday, Feb. 26, for Southeast Missouri.

As the potential for severe weather increases, it’s a good time to review basic tornado safety measures.

The following is a summary from materials provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service.

Preparation before the storm hits

  • Sign up for weather alerts on your phone;
  • Obtain a NOAA Weather Radio to receive updates in case cell towers are damaged by storms;
  • Communicate with family about an emergency meeting place. If living in a mobile home or home without a basement, know where storm shelters are or safe buildings are;
  • Practice a plan with family.

Know the terminology:

  • A watch versus a warning versus a “tornado emergency”: A tornado watch means weather conditions could lead to a tornado. A warning is more serious, meaning a tornado has been spotted or radar has indicated that a tornado formation is probable in a certain area. In “exceedingly rare” circumstances, the National Weather Service will issue a tornado emergency, its highest alert level. This is when a violent tornado has touched down and there is imminent catastrophic threat to the public.

What to do when a tornado watch is issued

  • Review emergency plans, take inventory of emergency supplies and know where you and your family will go to take shelter. In Cape Girardeau County, a Federal Emergency Management Agency-approved shelter may be found at the Jackson Civic Center, according to the county’s emergency management director, Sam Herndon. Some school districts also have storm shelters that could be opened up to the public, depending on the district’s policies.
  • Be particularly vigilant if outdoors during the time of the watch.

What to do when a tornado warning is issued

  • Take shelter in an interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building, avoiding windows. If in a mobile home, in a vehicle or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter.

What to do when a tornado emergency” is issued

  • Immediately seek refuge in the safest place possible. Call and notify friends and family in the tornado watch area. Do not attempt to outrun a tornado in a vehicle.

What to do when a tornado is bearing down

  • If at home, take shelter in a basement, storm shelter or interior room without windows; often that is in a bathroom. Grab pets if time allows.
  • If outside, seek shelter in a sturdy building immediately. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. If there is time, get to a safe building.
  • If in a vehicle, drive to the closest shelter. If unable to do so, get down in a car and cover your head, or seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

What to do after a tornado

  • Continue to remain updated on weather watches and warnings;
  • Contact family and loved ones. During widespread events, text messages may be more reliable than phone calls;
  • When assessing damage, wear long pants, long-sleeved shirt and sturdy shoes. Contact authorities if power lines are down;
  • Stay out of damaged buildings;
  • Be aware of insurance scammers;
  • If properly trained, help neighbors with first aid to victims until emergency responders arrive.
