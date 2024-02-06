Spring hasn’t officially arrived on the calendar, but thunderstorm season is here.

The National Weather Service is calling for potential isolated thunderstorms Wednesday, Feb. 26, for Southeast Missouri.

As the potential for severe weather increases, it’s a good time to review basic tornado safety measures.

The following is a summary from materials provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service.

Preparation before the storm hits

Sign up for weather alerts on your phone;

Obtain a NOAA Weather Radio to receive updates in case cell towers are damaged by storms;

Communicate with family about an emergency meeting place. If living in a mobile home or home without a basement, know where storm shelters are or safe buildings are;

Practice a plan with family.

Know the terminology:

A watch versus a warning versus a “tornado emergency”: A tornado watch means weather conditions could lead to a tornado. A warning is more serious, meaning a tornado has been spotted or radar has indicated that a tornado formation is probable in a certain area. In “exceedingly rare” circumstances, the National Weather Service will issue a tornado emergency, its highest alert level. This is when a violent tornado has touched down and there is imminent catastrophic threat to the public.

What to do when a tornado watch is issued