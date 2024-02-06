Tips for allergy sufferers to ease misery during sneezin’ season

Some people identify the season as spring.

Some know this time of year as the beginning of baseball season.

And some unfortunate souls know we’re heading into the dreaded spring allergy season.

The Southeast Missouri region has already seen blooming of several types of trees, and it is about to become even more colorful. But that means a lot of allergy triggers are about to emerge. Sneezing and itchy eyes are common results of the season but, for some people, spring conditions trigger serious asthma problems, which can cause hospital visits.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in four adults and one in five children experienced seasonal allergies in 2021. Pollen-related medical expenses surpass $3 billion annually, with almost half attributed to prescription drugs.

Pollen can cause allergic conjunctivitis, which causes puffy, watery or itchy eyes. It can also lead to allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever. Mold, which can grow quickly in heat and high humidity, also can cause allergy problems.

Websites such as www.Accuweather.com and www.weather.com publish an allergy forecast. Currently, there is a moderate amount of tree pollen in the air.

Allergies also can flare up during the fall, when plants such as ragweed release pollen.