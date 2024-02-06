All sections
HealthMarch 20, 2025

Tips for allergy sufferers to ease misery during sneezin’ season

Learn how to manage allergy symptoms this season with expert tips on avoiding triggers, using medications effectively and maintaining a healthy indoor environment.

story image illustation

Some people identify the season as spring.

Some know this time of year as the beginning of baseball season.

And some unfortunate souls know we’re heading into the dreaded spring allergy season.

The Southeast Missouri region has already seen blooming of several types of trees, and it is about to become even more colorful. But that means a lot of allergy triggers are about to emerge. Sneezing and itchy eyes are common results of the season but, for some people, spring conditions trigger serious asthma problems, which can cause hospital visits.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in four adults and one in five children experienced seasonal allergies in 2021. Pollen-related medical expenses surpass $3 billion annually, with almost half attributed to prescription drugs.

Pollen can cause allergic conjunctivitis, which causes puffy, watery or itchy eyes. It can also lead to allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever. Mold, which can grow quickly in heat and high humidity, also can cause allergy problems.

Websites such as www.Accuweather.com and www.weather.com publish an allergy forecast. Currently, there is a moderate amount of tree pollen in the air.

Allergies also can flare up during the fall, when plants such as ragweed release pollen.

Here are some tips to help control allergies from www.weather.com, the Centers for Disease Control and the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

What to look for

  • Rain and temperatures: extreme rainfall and rising temperatures can lead to air quality problems in your home, including mold growth;
  • Check pollen forecasts and limit outdoor time during high levels;
  • Windy days make conditions worse.

Actions to take or avoid

  • Shower and change your clothes after being outside;
  • Do not touch your eyes while outside and wash your hands before touching your eyes indoors;
  • Keep windows shut and use your air conditioner or a HEPA purifier;
  • Change your HVAC filter frequently, using a MERV rating of 11 or 12 for best results;
  • Consult with your doctor and find out which allergy relief medications work best for you;
  • Take medications exactly as prescribed;
  • To eliminate mold, control moisture by cleaning up any standing water, and use bathroom fans to knock down humidity;
  • Wear gloves and an N95 masks while mowing and gardening;
  • Do not hang bedding or clothes outdoors to dry;
  • Wear sunglasses outdoors to reduce exposing eyes to pollen;
  • Get tested to know what you’re allergic to.

