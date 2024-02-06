The parking lot at the Super One Stop in Granite City, Illinois, is full. The convenience store just across the Mississippi River from Missouri sells liquor, cigarettes and some groceries. But not all the cars belong to customers. It’s a Sunday morning in the middle of football season, and the people sitting in their vehicles are mostly looking down at their smartphones.

Nick Krumwiede is sure the people parked around him are betting on the day’s NFL games. That’s why he’s there. Krumwiede drove 15 minutes across the state line from his home in St. Louis to place three bets, including one on his beloved Chicago Bears.

Krumwiede could have driven to a casino in East St. Louis, Illinois, to bet on the games in person. But with apps such as DraftKings and FanDuel on his smartphone, he doesn’t need to make the trip. He can place his bets in this parking lot.

“This is Sunday football, everybody,” Krumwiede said. “I guarantee you that’s what they’re doing.”

“You see them all sitting in there staring at their phones?” he said.

Public health experts say smartphone-based betting makes it easier for people to get into deep gambling trouble fast. But it takes effort to drive to a parking lot across state lines to bet on an NFL game. Soon, Missouri gamblers will be able to place those bets from their couches. Voters approved sports betting in Missouri in a November ballot initiative, and the state could start issuing sports betting licenses as soon as this summer.

The ballot measure requires the state to dedicate at least $5 million a year from its sports betting tax revenue to combat compulsive gambling. Supporters of the measure said that increase in resources could help the state address harms associated with gambling addiction. In other states, the introduction of online sports betting has been linked to increased calls to hotlines for problem gambling.

Estimates of the state’s revenue from sports betting range from $12.8 million to $20.5 million, according to a fiscal note for a previous bill to legalize sports betting.

Carolyn Hawley is a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University who researches problem-gambling addiction, treatment and harm reduction. She has tracked Virginia’s experience since sports betting started there four years ago.

“ We don’t even have to leave our homes anymore,” she said. “We now have them on our smartphones. We can do it anytime, anyplace.”

In Virginia, some primary care providers have started asking their patients about their gambling habits, Hawley said. Doctors have shared reports of stress-related ailments, she said, especially in young men who had been betting on sports.

“They’re coming in with GI issues. They’re coming in with heart issues. They’re coming in with depression,” she said.

Sports bettors tend to be younger and male. In a recent poll of registered voters, Fairleigh Dickinson University found that a quarter of men younger than 30 bet on sports online. Problem gamblers make up 10% of that group, compared with 3% of the overall U.S. population.

After the legalization of sports betting in Virginia, Hawley observed a spike in calls to her state’s gambling helpline: 1,000% more from 2019 to 2023.