Siteman Cancer Center has announced it will dispatch a community health van into 82 counties in Missouri and Illinois, including the Cape Girardeau and the Bootheel area.

Siteman is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

"Siteman Cancer Center is delivering on our mission to prevent cancer in the community and transform the care of patients through scientific discovery," Siteman director Timothy J. Eberlein, MD, said in a news release. "By bringing screening, education and prevention strategies out of clinics and into communities, Siteman is extending the reach of our world-class care and research, providing greater access to community members and their families and friends."

Siteman's health van, a 40-foot "Health on the Move" vehicle operated by Siteman's Program for Elimination of Cancer Disparities, will offer: