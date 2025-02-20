SEMO-NASV names new director

The Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence will have a new executive director beginning March 1.
Alix Gasser was appointed to lead the organization, replacing Kendra Eads, who is taking a position at the Zero Abuse Project, a national child abuse prevention organization. Eads had been with SEMO-NASV for 18 years, including nine as executive director, according to a news release.
Gasser has served in the role of SEMO-NASV’s development director since 2021. She has 15 years of not-for-profit experience, including roles in fundraising, community engagement, marketing and management, the news release said.
"Gasser has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in our field, and we believe her vision and leadership will enable SEMO-NASV to continue making a meaningful difference," said Phillip Heimbecker, Board President of SEMO-NASV, stated in a news release. "We look forward to seeing the growth and impact of the organization in the years ahead."
Gasser said she is honored to be offered the role.
"I look forward to continuing to work alongside our talented team and committed community of supporters to further our impact and create lasting change. You won’t find a more dedicated and passionate set of individuals," she said.
Eads leaves the organization with many accomplishments under her belt, including winning the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics, expanding The Green Bear Project, moving the organization to Jackson and opening a satellite office in New Madrid, being named Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau’s Woman of Achievement in 2023 and being named a 2018 B Magazine Newsmaker.
SEMO-NASV was formed in 1997 as a first-response agency to provide care for child and adults subject to sexual violence. The organization conducts forensic interviews and exams, provides child abuse resource education, counseling and advocates for abuse survivors.
SEMO-NASV sees more than 550 clients per year for forensic services, on average. It is the only child advocacy center and rape crisis center in Southeast Missouri, Gasser said. Gasser said one in 10 children are victims of sexual abuse before their 18th birhday. One in 10 children in the U.S. are victims of sexual abuse before their 18th birthday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.