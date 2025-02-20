SEMO-NASV names new director

The Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence will have a new executive director beginning March 1.

Alix Gasser was appointed to lead the organization, replacing Kendra Eads, who is taking a position at the Zero Abuse Project, a national child abuse prevention organization. Eads had been with SEMO-NASV for 18 years, including nine as executive director, according to a news release.

Gasser has served in the role of SEMO-NASV’s development director since 2021. She has 15 years of not-for-profit experience, including roles in fundraising, community engagement, marketing and management, the news release said.

"Gasser has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities in our field, and we believe her vision and leadership will enable SEMO-NASV to continue making a meaningful difference," said Phillip Heimbecker, Board President of SEMO-NASV, stated in a news release. "We look forward to seeing the growth and impact of the organization in the years ahead."

Gasser said she is honored to be offered the role.