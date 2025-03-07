A former Green Beret, a mental health communication expert and a retired Phoenix police officer who was severely burned will address first responders and families at a seminar in April.

The fourth annual Shield of Armor Wellness Seminar will be held Monday, April 28, and Tuesday, April 29, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The department as well as the Beyond the Badge family support group are hosting the event, now in its fourth year.

"More law enforcement officers die by suicide than are killed in the line of duty," Cape Giradeau patrolman and public information officer Bobby Newton said. "It's time to break down barriers and have difficult conversations with our first responders, so they can better serve the community. This event helps us do exactly that."

Beyond the keynote speakers, the seminar will gather experts in mental wellness, stress management and physical health, and educate first responders on the debilitating effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions attached to on-the-job trauma, according to the news release.

Participants will receive practical tools and strategies to manage their mental health. The sessions will also address life challenges, including financial planning, health and nutrition, according to the release.

In the past, the event has drawn 150 first responders from across the region. Tickets are $75 per person, but attendees may bring an adult family member at no additional charge. Groups of three or more can receive discounts.

Greg Stube, one of the scheduled keynote speakers, was a Green Beret who was later trained as a medical sergeant, according to his bio on his website. He was wounded in Afghanistan during Operation Medusa from a remotely detonated IED and enemy fire. He endured months of hospitalization and surgeries.