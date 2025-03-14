Saint Francis to host open house for community to meet providers

The public will have an opportunity to learn more about health and wellness at an open house event Thursday, March 27, hosted by Saint Francis Healthcare System.
The open house will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Entrance 1 at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 St. Francis Drive in Cape Girardeau.
The idea, according to a news release, is to connect community members with providers from various specialties. Attendees will be able to “explore the latest treatments and wellness programs, participate in interactive demonstrations, receive free health resources and engage in a Q&A session,” according to the news release.
Light refreshments will be provided.
