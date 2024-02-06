All sections
HealthOctober 29, 2024

Public Health Center holds drive-thru vaccine clinic

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center hosts drive-thru vaccine clinic, offering shots until 4 p.m. today. Next clinic scheduled for Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center nurse Amber Grant gives a vaccine to Kent Puchbauer Tuesday morning during the clinic's drive-thru vaccine clinic.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center nurse Amber Grant gives a vaccine to Kent Puchbauer Tuesday morning during the clinic's drive-thru vaccine clinic.Bob Miller ~ Southeast Missourian
Nurses at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center delivered vaccines to individuals Tuesday in a drive-thru clinic at the facility at 1121 Linden Street.

Staff will continue to deliver the shots until 4 p.m. today. Another drive-thru clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

