Public Health Center holds drive-thru vaccine clinic

Nurses at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center delivered vaccines to individuals Tuesday in a drive-thru clinic at the facility at 1121 Linden Street.
Staff will continue to deliver the shots until 4 p.m. today. Another drive-thru clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
