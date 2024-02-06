One-hundred and three infant deaths were reported in 2022 in Missouri, with 74% of them because of unsafe sleeping environments, according to Missouri Department of Social Services.
Sleep-related infant death is the leading cause of infant mortality from one month to one year of age.
Here are some tips, according to DSS, and the American Academy of Pediatrics at www.healthychildren.org:
Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education through federal funding from a federal block grant has established the Safe Cribs for Missouri Program, which provides portable cribs and safe sleep education for low-income families.
The risk of sleep-related infant death is about 67% higher when babies sleep with someone on a couch or armchair, according to www.healthychildren.org.
