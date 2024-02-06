37%

Number of adults who report high blood pressure (U.S. average is 31.1%)

30.4%

Number of adults who report no leisure-time physical activity in the past 30 days. (U.S. average is 24.2%)

12,925.4

Potential life lost before age 75 per 100,000 individuals (U.S. average is 9,109)

75.9 years

Life expectancy (U.S. average is 78.7)

Source: Congressional District Health Dashboard, Department of Population Health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, in partnership with and support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation