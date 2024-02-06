All sections
HealthFebruary 17, 2025

Obesity by the numbers: 8th District ranks poorly in key health areas compared to the rest of US

8th Congressional District faces significant health challenges, with obesity at 40.4%, diabetes at 12.3% and high blood pressure at 37%. Life expectancy is 75.9 years, below the U.S. average of 78.7 years.

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
story image illustation

By the numbers

8th Congressional District numbers

40.4%

Number of adults who are obese. (U.S. average is 33.7%)

12.3%

Number of adults reporting having diabetes (U.S. average is 10.4%)

18.5%

Number of adults who report at least 14 days of poor mental health in the past 30 days. (U.S. average is 16.2%)

37%

Number of adults who report high blood pressure (U.S. average is 31.1%)

30.4%

Number of adults who report no leisure-time physical activity in the past 30 days. (U.S. average is 24.2%)

12,925.4

Potential life lost before age 75 per 100,000 individuals (U.S. average is 9,109)

75.9 years

Life expectancy (U.S. average is 78.7)

Source: Congressional District Health Dashboard, Department of Population Health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, in partnership with and support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

