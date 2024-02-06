8th Congressional District numbers
40.4%
Number of adults who are obese. (U.S. average is 33.7%)
12.3%
Number of adults reporting having diabetes (U.S. average is 10.4%)
18.5%
Number of adults who report at least 14 days of poor mental health in the past 30 days. (U.S. average is 16.2%)
37%
Number of adults who report high blood pressure (U.S. average is 31.1%)
30.4%
Number of adults who report no leisure-time physical activity in the past 30 days. (U.S. average is 24.2%)
12,925.4
Potential life lost before age 75 per 100,000 individuals (U.S. average is 9,109)
75.9 years
Life expectancy (U.S. average is 78.7)
Source: Congressional District Health Dashboard, Department of Population Health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, in partnership with and support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation
