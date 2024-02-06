Obesity: BMI is the most common measurement, but it has flaws

The most common way to determine if a person is obese is a simple calculation called the body mass index measurement.

BMI is determined by taking a person’s weight in kilograms and dividing it by height in meters squared. If the number is higher than 30, then the person is considered obese.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends an annual BMI screening for children and adolescents 2 years and older as part of routine care.

But BMI is not a perfect measure of whether someone is fat, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.