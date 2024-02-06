All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
HealthDecember 20, 2024

Nuna Baby Essentials is recalling over 600,000 child car seats because harness may not hold children

Nuna Baby Essentials recalls over 600,000 child car seats due to a harness issue that may fail to restrain children, posing an injury risk. Affected seats were made from July 2016 to October 2023.

AP News, Associated Press
story image illustation

DETROIT (AP) — Nuna Baby Essentials is recalling nearly 609,000 child car seats because the harness adjuster can loosen and the seats may not restrain children.

The company says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the recall affects certain Rava seats with a plastic harness adjuster button. The seats were made between July 16, 2016 and October 25, 2023.

Debris can get into the front harness adjuster, making it loose and increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Nuna will send owners a fix-it kit with a new seat pad, instructions on cleaning the harness adjuster, and a screwdriver to remove a plastic cover. No date has been set to notify owners by letter.

The recall comes after NHTSA opened an investigation in October after getting a petition from the public seeking a recall.

Owners can call Nuna customer service at (855) 686-2891 or or email the company at info.usa@nunababy.com.

Advertisement
Related
HealthDec. 20
How America lost control of the Bird Flu, setting the stage ...
HealthDec. 18
EPIC, Cape PD newest recipients of county mental health tax,...
HealthDec. 18
Analysis: Rage has long shadowed American health care. It's ...
HealthDec. 17
Hovis among lawmakers who file bills to regulate hemp produc...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump says he's a 'believer' in polio vaccine, and other news conference takeaways
HealthDec. 16
Trump says he's a 'believer' in polio vaccine, and other news conference takeaways
Missouri Conservation Department finds likely bird flu cases among snow geese
HealthDec. 14
Missouri Conservation Department finds likely bird flu cases among snow geese
Removing splinter? Treating wart? If doctor does it, it can be billed as surgery
HealthDec. 13
Removing splinter? Treating wart? If doctor does it, it can be billed as surgery
Did you know? What does Missouri law say about the sale of raw milk?
HealthDec. 12
Did you know? What does Missouri law say about the sale of raw milk?
Prescription delivery in Missouri faces delays under USPS rural service plan
HealthDec. 10
Prescription delivery in Missouri faces delays under USPS rural service plan
‘We need more societal support’: Missouri study highlights barriers to breastfeeding
HealthDec. 10
‘We need more societal support’: Missouri study highlights barriers to breastfeeding
With Trump on the way, advocates look to states to pick up medical debt fight
HealthDec. 9
With Trump on the way, advocates look to states to pick up medical debt fight
Mercy, Anthem reach contract agreement, ending dispute before 2025 deadline
HealthDec. 5
Mercy, Anthem reach contract agreement, ending dispute before 2025 deadline
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy