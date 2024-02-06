DETROIT (AP) — Nuna Baby Essentials is recalling nearly 609,000 child car seats because the harness adjuster can loosen and the seats may not restrain children.

The company says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the recall affects certain Rava seats with a plastic harness adjuster button. The seats were made between July 16, 2016 and October 25, 2023.

Debris can get into the front harness adjuster, making it loose and increasing the risk of injury in a crash.