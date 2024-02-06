If your mail-order prescription landed in a pile of snow on your doorstep last week, you may want to proceed with caution.

Pharmacists warn that extreme temperatures — cold or hot — can change the chemical makeup of medicine, often making it less effective. But medicine coming through the mail in overheated UPS trucks or ending up in frozen mailboxes has little in the way of temperature control — and not much regulatory oversight.

A revised prescription delivery rule in Missouri, which took effect Dec. 30, aims to address that.

The new Missouri Board of Pharmacy rule gives pharmacies licensed in the state a list of requirements to follow when mailing prescriptions to patients, a practice that became more common during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2024, just over 4% of the country’s prescriptions were delivered by mail, according to the health care research company IQVIA. The number has declined from around 5% at the height of the pandemic.

But factors such as more independent drugstores and chain pharmacies closing and online giant Amazon moving deeper into the business could drive growth in mailed prescriptions.

Missouri’s rule change is a major expansion of state regulations related to pharmacy delivery. For starters, the old rule didn’t mention mail — only delivery.

Under the new rule, pharmacies must attempt to contact the patient before shipping medication. The package they send also has to include information about how to contact state regulators, how to detect if medicine has been compromised in transit and what to do if it has.

In addition, Missouri’s new rule states that pharmacies must have “policies and procedures” for mailing medicine, including using “proper packaging containers and materials to maintain physical integrity and stability of package contents.”

Kimberly Grinston, executive director of the Missouri Board of Pharmacy, said the change is a response to public feedback and part of the board’s routine review of rules.

“The rule, overall, adds new requirements and new safeguards for pharmacies that are mailing medications,” she said.

‘Anybody’s best guess’ if medicine is safe

But critics said it doesn’t go far enough to protect medications from extreme transit temperatures.

“These policies and procedures should already be in place,” said Loretta Boesing, a Missouri mom who founded Unite for Safe Medications after her son nearly rejected a transplanted liver when his mail-order medication arrived damaged from extreme heat.

“The problem is it’s not being demanded of them,” she said. “I guarantee you there are still patients here in Missouri, where we’re having temperatures below freezing, (whose) medications are still going to be shipped mostly in bags.”

Boesing said regulators should require pharmacies to be sure medications stay within safe temperature ranges by doing things such as shipping them with temperature sensors that could indicate if a delivery has endured extreme temperatures.

“Right now, it’s anybody’s best guess if their medications are safe,” she said.

Lori Croy, a spokeswoman for the Missouri Board of Pharmacy, said in an email that the board has not made a decision about temperature sensors. Their use, she said, is being considered by United States Pharmacopeia (USP), the national organization that establishes standards for drug handling, and “the board will continue to monitor circumstances and USP recommendations/guidance to protect Missouri patients.”

While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates many aspects of medications, states deal with pharmacies. The “last mile” when a medication is shipped by mail or commercial carrier directly to a consumer has had little oversight.