Nearly 8,000 seniors and Missourians with disabilities could lose at-home care over the next year after a new eligibility algorithm went into effect this week, a spokeswoman for the state health department told The Independent.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services implemented a change in the scoring algorithm they use to determine eligibility during annual reviews and enrollment for those receiving help with everyday tasks such as going to the bathroom, getting dressed and taking their prescriptions. The assistance is part of a Medicaid-funded program called home and community-based services designed to provide an alternative to those who would otherwise need to receive institutional care.

That change, according to the department, is designed to help ensure those who truly need the services receive them, and those who don’t — for instance, because their conditions have improved or they’re not severe enough to qualify — are removed.

“We want to ensure those with higher acuity needs are receiving the care they need,” DHSS spokeswoman Lisa Cox said. “That is what this transformation is about — to ensure we are providing the right services, in the right setting, at the right time to those who would go into a facility placement if not for [home and community based services].”

But advocates are raising alarm that certain people who still need services will lose them, causing their health to decline or forcing them into institutional settings such as nursing homes.

Jennifer Gundy, who runs a center for independent living in Southwest Missouri, which provides in-home care support for 370 people, estimates 18% of her clients will fall off the rolls.

And most of them will still be in need of services, she said, including cases of those with severe diabetes, mobility issues, complicated medication regimes and other issues that are eased by current assistance but will worsen without it.

“So that’s our concern,” she said. “And we’ve been voicing that concern with the state for probably the last two years,” she said.

Joel Ferber, director of advocacy at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, said there are “truly needy folks who are going to lose services.”

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri has been working with national advocacy groups to analyze the new algorithm and its effects, and provide guidance. One client they identified, a 70-year-old woman who receives 40 hours of weekly paid help, won’t be eligible after her review, according to LSEM. She weighs under 100 pounds and has had a stroke.

Without a caretaker, she won’t be able to make herself meals or bathe and has no family in the area. She may have to be hospitalized or go to a nursing home.

State Rep. Deb Lavender, a Democrat of Manchester, said thousands will lose services, “without any support from the state” to fill in the gap.

“They’re going to be people who have received services for years,” she said, “and we have provided that for them — to then drop them because they don’t meet the new algorithm doesn’t seem right.”

Cox said 7,818 people are at risk of losing services, but she didn’t provide an estimate of any possible net change, saying the program will “continue to add more participants every month due to the increase in needs of our population.” New people will also qualify based on the new algorithm, adding to the population, she said.

From 2021 to last month, the department used both the new and old algorithm, so that anyone who qualified on either basis could qualify for the program. Cox said thousands of people have gained access to services under the new algorithm who wouldn’t have qualified on the old calculation: She said 7,708 people have gained eligibility under the new algorithm since it was introduced in November 2021.

There were around 68,000 people monthly on the program last fiscal year, Cox said.

The new algorithm has been years in the making.