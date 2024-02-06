Southeast Missouri’s largest behavioral health organization has identified youth substance use, youth suicide prevention, community education and primary care/behavioral health integration as the four top behavioral health priorities, following several rounds of research and analysis.

Community Counseling Center revealed the priorities in its recently released 2024 Behavioral Health Community Needs Assessment. The assessment is a 68-page document that includes data derived from several sources, as well as summaries from focus groups held in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison and Ste. Genevieve counties.

Workforce issues, substance-use treatment, treatment for jail inmates, transportation, housing and homelessness and geriatric services were listed as secondary priorities in the assessment.

Youth and substances

The assessment cited data showing that youth in the five-county area served by CCC consume alcohol at a higher rate than the Missouri average. Madison and Perry counties showed a higher use rate of marijuana. Bollinger County showed high levels of inhalants, over-the-counter drug misuse and tobacco. Madison County showed across-the-board elevated substance use except for the prescription category.

The data was taken from an optional survey given to youth. The survey has been conducted by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Missouri Department of Mental Health since 2004.

Kyle Schott, administrative projects specialist at CCC who compiled most of the information in the report, said the region lacks substance-use care for minors.

“There is nobody in our area that is providing youth substance-use treatment,” Schott said. “Gibson (Center for Behavioral Change) doesn't work with youth. FCC (Behavioral Health) does some, but most of their stuff is not located in our five-county area. You know, they have their residential program downtown, but nobody's doing youth substance use. That's really kind of exploded now, too, because everything runs in this lens that marijuana is legal. It's not legal for kids, right? But it's legal. Everybody has stopped testing for marijuana. So if schools catch somebody with marijuana, juvenile (department) won't do anything, because it's legal. The kids say, ‘Well, this is my parents’, or I smell like marijuana because my parents smoke.’ So then juvenile won't deal with the marijuana issue. But we know these kids need treatment because, legal or not, kids' brains aren't finished developing, and the marijuana that's out there now is really, really potent compared to years ago. So we want to focus on giving our schools an option. We have a treatment option. There are some prevention programs around, but really not any treatment. So that was one of the things that came out of the needs assessment.”

Meanwhile, alcohol continues to be abused at a higher rate than the state average in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison and Perry counties (Ste. Genevieve County schools did not participate in the surveys.) The data presented showed that 17% of Missouri youth consumed alcohol. Youth in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Madison counties ranged from 18.8% to 19.84%. But Perry County far exceeded that number, with 25% of students reporting having consumed alcohol.

The assessment stated that CCC has developed three substance-use-only positions. All CCC therapists are qualified to provide substance-use treatment to youth. Solutions for the substance-use problem were listed as applying for grants that could help with early intervention and prevention; engaging with local juvenile authorities to increase referrals for youth substance-use services; promoting services with school personnel; and prompt services with substance-use residential providers.

Youth suicide prevention

The needs assessment data did not show an elevated rate of suicides in the area compared to statewide numbers, but education professionals throughout the region expressed that more youth are reaching out for help than ever before, Schott said. Isolation during COVID-19 remains problematic for children and teens, he said, even four years after the worst of the pandemic, as children struggle with social connections beyond their phones. That combined with depression and bullying associated with social media has made mental health a challenge for youth today.

A 2024 report from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said more teens are experiencing bullying and violence than they did two years prior. The number of students who felt persistently sad or hopeless was 40% nationally. Those numbers were higher for girls and Hispanic students. Sixty-five percent of LGBTQ+ students said they experienced persistent sadness or hopelessness; 53% reported “poor mental health” in the last 40 days; and 41% said they had seriously considered suicide.

Some of those trends are expressed differently in local data cited in the assessment. For example, schools in Cape Girardeau County reported 111 suspensions because of drug use and 74 because of violence or weapons. Those numbers were higher than the state average.

Schott said CCC want to bring a “Hope Squad” peer program into schools. The program would train students to recognize signs of mental distress of other students, who can help lead their friends and colleagues to help. CCC hopes to develop a Hope Squad program in each school in the service area by 2027.