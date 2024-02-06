Cases of a wretched stomach bug are surging in parts of the United States this winter, according to government data.

The most recent numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show there were 91 outbreaks of norovirus reported during the week of Dec. 5, up from 69 outbreaks the last week of November.

Numbers from the past few years show a maximum of 65 outbreaks reported during that first week of December.

A norovirus infection is characterized by sudden vomiting and diarrhea. Outbreaks are often seen on cruise ships, in congregate living situations like nursing homes and jails, as well as schools and places where people are close together.

Here are a few things to know about the virus.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States, responsible for 58% of such infections acquired in the country each year, according to the CDC.

Norovirus infections are caused by a group of viruses that spread easily, with as few as 10 viral particles having the ability to make someone sick, health experts say.

There are about 2,500 norovirus outbreaks reported annually in the United States. The outbreaks can occur throughout the year but are most common from November to April.

Along with with vomiting and diarrhea, common symptoms include nausea, stomach pain, body ache, headache and fever.