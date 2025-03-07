Movement Column: Spring Into Wellness

Spring is soon approaching, and we will be waving goodbye to brisk winter days that have been enjoyed with soup and hibernation. I’m certain we are all happy to welcome the warmer season, hear the birds chirping and see the sunshine outside of our bedroom window. We will also start to notice a sense of happiness!

Along with spring, there is a drastic increase in outdoor activity. This is good for a couple of reasons: We have a huge increase in vitamin D, as well as see an increase in our production of serotonin, which aids in elevating mood. Many times, there will be a decrease in stress levels and in blood pressure. Sounds like a perfect time to get back to our healthy spring routines!

This year, in addition to spring cleaning our homes, why not try giving our bodies a spring cleaning, too? It is time to check in with your physician for your annual checkup, getting your blood pressure, BMI and cholesterol levels checked. It’s a good time to see a snapshot of your overall health. Don’t forget to visit the dentist for your bi-annual cleaning, and also make your hearing and vision appointments, too.

Now that we have our physician’s gold star approval, it’s the perfect time to get back to our spring walking routines. Don’t forget to grab your buddy! A new goal this year is to “clean out” those excuses!

Our fast-paced lifestyles can get busy, and exercise is often the first thing we drop in our routine. While we often don’t want to cancel on our physician or hair appointments, this year, we also can’t cancel on ourselves and our health! Whether it’s planning around your 9 a.m. routine exercise class or getting to the gym extra early, find a way and make your health a priority!