Movement Column: Spring Into Wellness

Spring is soon approaching, and we will be waving goodbye to brisk winter days that have been enjoyed with soup and hibernation. I’m certain we are all happy to welcome the warmer season, hear the birds chirping and see the sunshine outside of our bedroom window. We will also start to notice a sense of happiness!
Along with spring, there is a drastic increase in outdoor activity. This is good for a couple of reasons: We have a huge increase in vitamin D, as well as see an increase in our production of serotonin, which aids in elevating mood. Many times, there will be a decrease in stress levels and in blood pressure. Sounds like a perfect time to get back to our healthy spring routines!
This year, in addition to spring cleaning our homes, why not try giving our bodies a spring cleaning, too? It is time to check in with your physician for your annual checkup, getting your blood pressure, BMI and cholesterol levels checked. It’s a good time to see a snapshot of your overall health. Don’t forget to visit the dentist for your bi-annual cleaning, and also make your hearing and vision appointments, too.
Now that we have our physician’s gold star approval, it’s the perfect time to get back to our spring walking routines. Don’t forget to grab your buddy! A new goal this year is to “clean out” those excuses!
Our fast-paced lifestyles can get busy, and exercise is often the first thing we drop in our routine. While we often don’t want to cancel on our physician or hair appointments, this year, we also can’t cancel on ourselves and our health! Whether it’s planning around your 9 a.m. routine exercise class or getting to the gym extra early, find a way and make your health a priority!
Let’s set a goal: Five days a week, enjoy a spring day walk for 20 to 30 minutes. You can add new challenges by taking a harder path with more hills, increase the speed or even invest in a couple of small hand weights to get your blood pumping!
Mother Nature doesn’t always cooperate with our outdoor goals. No worries! We love when you join us at the Osage Centre to walk and take advantage of the indoor facility. If you are simply walking, we welcome you free of charge! When the music starts and you hear us calling your name, join in my Zumba classes to change up the pace and add some spice to your routine! As we spoke about in our previous articles, don’t forget about your strength routine two times a week!
Along with the welcoming spring weather, don’t forget to take advantage of the delicious produce becoming available at the farmer’s market. This means spring clean your diet, too! Time to increase your fruit and vegetable intake, swap out the heavy creamy soups with lighter options, and decrease red meats and processed foods. Grab lean poultry options instead of heavy, fried meats.
Spring cleaning is not only for our homes, but for our bodies, too! Clean your body of unhealthy habits, reintroduce your favorite walking adventures as well as fresh tomatoes and apples, and decrease your blood pressure while soaking up the warm weather. It’s all about preventative maintenance!
Christine Jaegers is the fitness and wellness specialist with the City of Cape Girardeau. In the fitness and wellness world for more than 13 years, her passion for helping others live a healthier life only grows more and more as she continues to spread her roots.
