Movement Column: New Year's Resolutions

Do you set a New Year’s Resolution? As we get older, our likelihood to make a resolution decreases more and more! Does this mean we have given up? Or maybe we don’t need a new calendar year to make changes. Approximately 59% of younger adults still make resolutions, while those older than 55 are 3.1 times less likely to make a resolution.

For some statistics: Twenty-three percent of people give up on their resolution by the end of the first week, and 43% by the end of January. Fewer than 10% of New Year’s resolutions are kept at all! Resolutioners are most likely to quit on the second Friday of the month, which means Jan. 10 is dubbed “Quitter’s Day.” Why is this? Are our goals too unrealistic? Are we setting ourselves up for failure?

I’m sure you can guess the No. 1 resolution without reading any further. You nailed it: It’s improving your health. While some resolutions include traveling more or getting a new job, 79% of New Year’s goals involve health improvement. What a great goal! This can include physical, mental and even social health.

I think we can all agree, creating new, healthy habits is difficult. Let’s talk about steps we can take to improve success:

1) Write down your end goal. You want to remind yourself every day why you started this adventure in the first place. Write down why you chose this goal and why this resolution is important to you. Why do you feel this resolution will make a better version yourself? Dig deep!

2) You can’t climb a mountain in one big step. It takes small steps. Let’s set smaller, realistic and obtainable goals to get where you want to be. These steps must include small time frames that are achievable, yet adjustable, because life never goes as planned.