An effort to legalize abortion in Missouri has raised nearly 10 times more than the political action committees seeking to stop it.

Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, the campaign behind Amendment 3, which would legalize abortion up until the point of fetal viability, has raised more than $30.9 million since launching its campaign in 2023, according to fundraising reports filed Monday with the Missouri Ethics Commission.

That includes roughly $9 million since Oct. 1, most of which came from out-of-state groups that aren’t required to disclose their donors.

A half-dozen PACs urging Missourians to vote against Amendment 3 collectively raised around $3.2 million.

This follows a trend seen in other states where abortion has been on the ballot: efforts to legalize or protect the procedure often outspend efforts to defeat it, including in Ohio, where a similar measure won with more than 56% of the vote.

But Missouri is a particularly stark example of abortion-rights groups vastly outspending opposition.

One reason may be that less money is coming from the Catholic Church than in previous campaigns. A recent analysis by NPR and Religion News Service found U.S. bishops have donated significantly less this year to fight abortion measures than in 2022 and 2023.

While Catholic churches in Kansas spent nearly $4 million to fight an abortion referendum in Kansas in 2022, the Missouri dioceses have only invested about $30,000 in Missouri’s fight, the news outlets found.

In an effort to bridge this gap, some congregants are going door to door in opposition to the amendment.

“We pray for your assistance in this fight against Amendment 3,” Eric Holder, a volunteer with the local Knights of Columbus, prayed aloud in early October before canvassing in Independence. “We are like David facing Goliath. We pray that you be with us.”

He bowed his head alongside a half-dozen other knights outside St. Mary’s Catholic Church before heading out to hang “vote no” flyers on about 1,000 doors.

Holder said he became passionate about ending abortion after he converted to Catholicism about 30 years ago and joined in the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. He was motivated in part by a relative with an unplanned pregnancy who contemplated abortion before walking into a pregnancy resource center in Kansas City where she was encouraged to keep her baby.

“Missouri could suddenly become one of the worst states in the union in terms of abortion,” Holder said, fearing “the degradation of the family” and a shift to a “pro-death” culture.

In the interview, Holder lamented the dearth of TV ads aired from a “vote no” perspective. Fighting the amendment, he said, felt like “throwing a pebble into a raging ocean.”

But that changed in the coming weeks, as the first ads went up on TV and radio opposing the amendment.