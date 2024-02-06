The Missouri House of Representatives easily passed legislation this week that aims to reduce insurance bureaucracy that can delay medical treatment for patients.

The bill, HB618, will head to the Senate for consideration.

The bill targets what is called prior authorization. This is a step doctors have to take to convince insurance companies to cover certain treatments as part of an insurance company’s cost-control process.

Among other things, the bill states that providers with a 90% approval rate in previous requests won’t need prior authorization for most services. Hospitals won’t need prior authorization if they have a value-based care agreement; score at least three out of five on Medicare’s rating system; or have a 91% approval rate for prior authorization requests. Critical care hospitals are automatically exempt.

Exemptions can be revoked if approval rates drop, fraud occurs or unnecessary procedures increase.

“HB 618 will help Missourians improve their health care outcomes by increasing the amount of time providers are able to spend with patients, and reduce the time delays often experienced by patients waiting on an insurance company to preauthorize a service,” said John Voss, Cape Girardeau’s representative. “Our state is short of health care workers, and these providers often experience frustration and burn out from regulations and requirements placed upon them by insurance carriers. This bill will enable health care workers to help more patients while still providing oversight of both the health care and insurance industries.”