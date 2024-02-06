A Missouri House committee spent 90 minutes discussing and hearing testimony earlier this month on legislation that would criminalize medical professionals who don’t provide life-saving care to any infants born during an unsuccessful abortion.

Known as the “born alive abortion survivors act,” it won approval of the House Health and Mental Health Committee on Tuesday, making it the first anti-abortion bill to begin its march toward becoming law since voters overturned Missouri’s abortion ban in November through Amendment 3.

“This legislation is the first of a salvo of legislation that will better define Amendment 3 and provide protections for women and the infant,” said state Rep. Brian Seitz, a Branson Republican and the bill’s sponsor.

But left unmentioned in the debate earlier this month or the brief discussion on Tuesday is another provision of the bill that could prove far more consequential.

If passed into law, the bill could also open the door to litigation against anyone who assists another person in obtaining a “self-managed” abortion — no matter how early in the pregnancy.

“It’s broader than just ‘born-alive,’” longtime anti-abortion activist and lobbyist Sam Lee said of Seitz’s legislation “And it’s broader than the federal proposed law.”

Seitz said his bill drew from language in a federal bill filed by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, a Republican from Missouri — though the civil liability provisions in his bill are much more expansive.

He considered several examples of scenarios he feels would be covered if his bill becomes law.

If, for example, someone provided abortion medication to a friend or neighbor, Seitz said, that person could be held civilly liable by one of the woman’s family members if the woman or the fetus is harmed — even during the first trimester of a pregnancy before the pregnancy is viable and even if the abortion was successful.

“They’re acting in the stead of a qualified medical professional,” Seitz said. “And that’s very dangerous.”

Mallory Schwarz, executive director of Abortion Action Missouri, believes the bill goes even further in its attempts to criminalize self-managed abortions.

“The anti-abortion movement has long postured that they aren’t trying to punish women with abortion bans,” Schwarz said. “And yet here we see buried in a ridiculous, anti-abortion kitchen-sink bill, a provision to explicitly criminalize pregnant people for self-managing their abortion.”

When similar legislation was proposed in prior years, the abortion landscape in Missouri was much different. Abortion became illegal in 2022, but even before that, very few abortions were taking place in the state.

“It’s extremely urgent, because the national dialogue is taking place around this issue,” Seitz said in an interview. “Those that cannot speak for themselves, whether they be the elderly, the infirm, the unborn and so forth, they have to be given a voice. And I want to be one of those voices.”

The case for civil liabilities

The focus of Seitz’s bill centers around what care would be required if a baby is born breathing during an attempted abortion. This would be rare, considering abortions after fetal viability — the point at which a child could survive outside the womb without extraordinary medical measures — remain illegal in Missouri, even after Amendment 3’s passage.

But Seitz’s bill also lays out the civil liabilities for anyone who “knowingly performs or induces, or attempts to perform or induce, an unlawful abortion upon another person” as well as for a person who “knowingly aids or abets another person to undergo a self-induced abortion or attempted self-induced abortion or to procure an unlawful abortion or attempted unlawful abortion.”

“That’s one of the things that we’re attempting to do as we chip away at Amendment 3 and we look at some of the ambiguity found in Amendment 3,” Seitz said. “We’re attempting to protect women, not only the infant in the room, but women as well. And I think that section of the bill does that.”

Lee said the civil liabilities language would apply to self-induced medication abortions, whether the fetus is born alive or not.

He cited a 2020 case out of Newark, Ohio, where a man pleaded guilty to child endangering and abuse of a corpse after he and his girlfriend, who was 28 weeks pregnant, purchased misoprostol tablets from India in an attempt to end her pregnancy. In a situation like that, the man who purchased the medication could be sued.

Other attempts to invoke civil liability are being tested around the country. This includes efforts to pass “Sanctuary City for the Unborn” ordinances in towns across the country, including in Missouri. These local laws use a 150-year-old federal law to give citizens the ability to sue any person or entity who provides abortion medication through the mail.

But Seitz’s bill is different in that only those related to the woman, infant or fetus can seek damages, Lee said. He added that a woman who took an abortion pill would not be liable under the legislation, unless the child was born outside a clinical setting and the mother then “knowingly, recklessly, or negligently” caused the death of the child.

Michael Wolff, a former chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court and dean emeritus at the St. Louis University School of Law, said the bill leaves many questions about how such a law might be interpreted by the courts under Amendment 3. Wolff previously helped advise the coalition that crafted Amendment 3’s language

One of the sticking points? Missouri state statute lacks a definition for “self-induced abortions.”