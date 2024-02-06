Missouri, Kansas keep losing pharmacies — key part of health care

This story was originally published by The Beacon, an online news outlet focused on local, in-depth journalism in the public interest.

Less than two years ago, neighbors near Brush Creek Boulevard and Troost Avenue had choices when they needed to pick up a prescription — or a carton of milk.

A CVS pharmacy stood on the northeast corner of their intersection. Its retail rival, Walgreens, was just a block south at Troost and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

But today, a beauty supply store sits in the old CVS space. The pharmacy closed in April 2023. And the Walgreens, which had moved out five months before, remains empty. Weeds sprout through cracks in the parking lot and graffiti marks the drive-thru window.

Now people in this part of Kansas City, home to some of its poorest neighborhoods, may have to catch a bus just to fill a prescription. Even if the buses run on time and it only takes 10 minutes at the drugstore, the round trip to the nearest CVS or Walgreens would take nearly two hours.

“When you don’t have something close to where you live,” said Alana Henry, the former executive director of the Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council, “it makes life more complicated.”

Retail pharmacies are shutting down in places such as Kansas City and Wichita across the country, posing a growing worry for health experts. It’s most acute where the incomes are lower, in urban cores and small towns where pharmacies act as convenience stores of the health care system.

“When those community pharmacies close,” said Lucas Berenbrok, an associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy who has been mapping closures, “communities lose critical access.”

Why losing pharmacies matters

Kansas City has lost close to 100 pharmacies in the last 10 years. CVS closed at least 11 stores, including one on Independence Avenue this summer. Walgreens shut down five, and another on East 63rd Street was expected to close at the end of September.

Nationally, Berenbrok’s mapping shows about 7,000 pharmacies shuttered since 2019. His analysis doesn’t yet include what’s believed to be a far smaller number of stores that have opened.

“It matters that someone lost access to care,” Berenbrok said.

The closings come at a time when, an Associated Press analysis found in June, people in majority Black or Latino neighborhoods and rural residents already have the fewest pharmacies per capita. Pharmacies also tend to represent a critical source of health care — sometimes the only one.

Some chain stores even operate urgent-care clinics, where patients can get tested for strep throat or prescribed an antibiotic.

When Walgreens and CVS pulled out of their Troost locations, residents said goodbye to two important anchors in their community, said Bill Drummond, a glass artist who lives in the nearby Manheim neighborhood.

“Community health is what it was,” he said.

Yes, the prescriptions. But also a place to check your blood pressure, get a flu shot or other vaccination, get COVID tests. Most importantly, somebody there could answer medical questions.

Russell B. Melchert, dean of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Pharmacy, said pharmacists have always filled that role. When COVID hit, that became even more clear.

Pharmacies picked up some of the work that overcrowded hospitals or temporarily shuttered doctor’s offices would normally handle. And as the shortage of primary care providers increases wait times for appointments, the need for pharmacists keeps expanding.

“We have a gap in primary care services,” Melchert said. “And that’s for people who have health insurance. What about the many hundreds of thousands who don’t? They have nothing.”

Why are pharmacies closing?

To understand why pharmacies are closing, it’s helpful to understand the terrain that has shaped them: Steep climbs in the number of prescription drugs available and deep canyons in the profits those drugs bring in.

Until the 1960s, pharmacies sold medicine directly to consumers. A patient left the doctor’s office with a prescription, took it to the neighborhood drugstore and paid whatever the pharmacy charged.

Then came prescription insurance coverage, which started small 60 years ago and quickly expanded. It reached near ubiquity in 2006 when Medicare added drug coverage. The industry helped open a flood of new drugs — and gradually determined what drugs you could get and how much a pharmacy would get from sales.

In 1950, every American took an estimated 2.4 prescription drugs each year. By 2015, that shot up to 17.3, according to a textbook written by Lawton Robert Burns, a management professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Today, just under 10% of U.S. health care spending goes to drugs. That’s out of the $4.5 trillion on all health care, or $13,493 per person. In 1970, per capita health care spending was only $353, or around $2,000 in 2022 dollars.

The money to be made on prescription drugs drew chain pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens to buy out family-owned drugstores and build new stores — often within blocks of one another.

But the chains’ building boom in the 1990s and early 2000s has been followed by retreat in the last decade. (It doesn’t help that the chains are also absorbing multi-billion dollar settlements of lawsuits over their roles in the opioid crisis. In 2022, CVS agreed to pay $5 billion, while Walgreens agreed to pay $5.7 billion.)

For reasons that involve the complicated way insurance companies reimburse pharmacies for drugs, profits from prescriptions began to fall. In many cases, they plummeted so much that pharmacists couldn’t cover their costs.

On top of that, buying habits changed. People started getting medicine through the mail and buying shampoo, toothpaste and other front-of-the-store products online.

That’s why the drugstore on your block may have closed or could be next.