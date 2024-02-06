Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is doubling down on his demand that Planned Parenthood stop performing a type of abortion that its clinics aren’t actually offering patients.

On Monday, Bailey issued a notice of an intent to serve a cease and desist letter to Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which operates clinics in the Kansas City metro and Columbia.

It’s an identical threat to the one Bailey issued earlier this month to Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, which operates clinics in the St. Louis metro, Springfield and Rolla.

Bailey is demanding the clinics not perform medication abortions without an approved complication plan from state health officials.

But clinic leadership has said they have no intention of offering medication abortion without an approved complication plan, which they have submitted for approval to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The health department has not responded with a timeline for approval.

Emily Wales, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, and Margot Riphagen, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, in a written response this week to the Attorney General’s Office called Bailey’s notice “baseless political posturing” and an attempt at intimidation.

Rather than urging the state health department to respond to the proposed complication plan, Wales and Riphagen wrote, Bailey has instead “threatened to ‘take action’ against (Planned Parenthood) for hypothetical, future medication abortion which you have no reason to believe will occur without such a plan.”

Asked whether the Attorney General’s Office has any reason to believe Planned Parenthood intends to start providing medication abortions without authorization from the state, James Lawson, deputy chief of staff in Bailey’s office, said Planned Parenthood “has a documented history of subverting state law and providing unauthorized services.”

“This cease and desist letter provides a forcing function to ensure basic health and safety standards,” Lawson said.

As of Wednesday, only a handful of procedural abortions have been performed up to 12 weeks gestation, and only at the clinics in Columbia and Kansas City.

Wales previously said Planned Parenthood’s clinics in Kansas City and Columbia are stocked with abortion medication and ready to administer it as soon as the state allows. Leadership at the clinic in St. Louis said they are also ready to begin providing the medication as soon as the state signs off on a complication plan.

Complication plans are “important to ensure the safety of patients because medication abortions will likely be completed at home without a physician present,” Sami Jo Freeman, a spokeswoman with the Department of Health and Senior Services, said in an emailed statement in late February.

In 2023, nearly two-thirds of abortions in the United States took place using medication as opposed to in-clinic procedures, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research group.

In states where abortion is legal, medication that induces a miscarriage is available to patients in their first trimester of pregnancy. Patients typically take two doses of medication, the second of which is often taken at home. In recent years, a growing number of women have been ordering abortion medication from online providers in the United States and abroad, including to states where abortion remains illegal.

Bailey is also among a trio of attorneys general who filed litigation asking a judge in Texas to order the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reinstate restrictions on mifepristone, one of two medications prescribed to induce chemical abortions.