Staffing at Missouri nursing homes ranks among the worst in the nation, with the latest federal data showing the state is second-to-last for time spent caring for residents.

Each nursing home resident in Missouri receives just 3.37 hours of nursing care per day, on average, according to quarterly data released by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services late last month.

Only Texas ranked lower.

The staffing shortages imperil residents and create near-impossible working conditions, said nursing home staff and advocates who gathered Wednesday, March 12, at the Missouri Capitol to urge legislative action.

Katherine Stewart, who works at Highland Rehabilitation Center in Kansas City, told reporters she is sometimes one of only two staff members supervising a floor of around 40 nursing home residents.

“We are struggling, trying to get all of these people taken care of,” Stewart said. “… How are we supposed to get our job done if we don’t have enough staffing?”

At one point, Stewart was attacked by a resident — a 30-year-old placed in a nursing facility because of mental illness — and two residents needed to intervene before a co-worker arrived.

Michelle Gralnick, one of the leaders of a coalition of advocates called Missouri Alliance for Long-Term Care Reform, said understaffing results in residents failing to receive help when they press their call buttons.

For instance, a resident pressing a call button may need help moving from their bed to the bathroom and, when they don’t get the help, could soil themselves, Gralnick said. And delays in helping them clean up can cause skin irritation and pressure sores, she said, which, untreated, can lead to sepsis.

“So while, while somebody may simply say, ‘Oh, well, what’s the difference between 10 minutes and 20 minutes,’ or ‘they can go in their pants,’ it really is a huge consequence,” Gralnick said. “And it has tremendous health implications, as well as issues of self-esteem and the person feeling helpless, powerless and demeaned.”

Gralnick said her parents were in nursing homes in Missouri for nearly a decade and were hospitalized a combined eight times for sepsis.

The group published a report Wednesday based on its analysis of federal data, which highlights the state’s chronic understaffing of nursing homes, lack of proper oversight, financial misconduct and regulatory failures. In 2023, the St. Louis-based nursing home Northview Village abruptly closed, and residents were forced to move, bringing the issue of the lack of financial transparency among nursing home owners into the spotlight.

Understaffing can cause mistakes administering medication and issues honoring residents’ do-not-resuscitate orders, according to the report.

“Unsafe staffing to maximize profitability is often the culprit” of facility quality issues, the report states.

Almost 80% of Missouri nursing homes are for-profit.

Missouri has long fallen toward the bottom of nursing home quality rankings. In a 2023 report from AARP, Missouri ranked 47th in terms of safety and quality.

The report outlines legislative and funding changes to strengthen oversight and improve staffing levels.

One bill, sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Stephen Webber of Columbia, would increase oversight and create minimum staffing requirements statewide.

“This is an issue that every single Missourian should care about because every single Missourian themselves could end up in a facility like this,” Webber said. “We can have a loved one ending up in a facility like this.”