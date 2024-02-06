All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
HealthOctober 30, 2024

McDonald's E. coli case count rises as federal officials inspect an onion grower

E. coli cases linked to McDonald's rise to 90 as FDA inspects a Washington onion grower. Taylor Farms recalls onions, and McDonald's resumes Quarter Pounder sales after ruling out beef patties.

MATTHEW PERRONE, Associated Press
A McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger and fries are shown in this photograph, in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
A McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger and fries are shown in this photograph, in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger is shown in this photograph, in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
A McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburger is shown in this photograph, in New York's Times Square, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials on Wednesday reported more cases of E. coli poisoning among people who ate at McDonald’s, as government investigators seeking the outbreak’s source identified an “onion grower of interest” in Washington state.

The Food and Drug Administration said 90 people across 13 states have fallen ill in the outbreak, up from 75 at the end of last week. The number of people hospitalized increased by five, to 27 people. One death has been tied to the outbreak.

Officials have said raw, slivered onions on McDonald's Quarter Pounder hamburgers are the likely source of the E. coli. McDonald's said the onions came from a single supplier, the California-based Taylor Farms. The company has since recalled the yellow onions it sent to McDonald's and other restaurant chains.

The FDA said Wednesday it has begun inspecting Taylor Farm’s processing center in Colorado Springs as well as an “onion grower of interest” in Washington state. It did not name the grower.

More than 80% of people with E. coli interviewed by government investigators reported eating McDonald's items containing fresh, slivered onions, the FDA noted.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McDonald’s said last week that onions from the Colorado Springs facility were distributed to approximately 900 of its restaurants, including some in transportation hubs like airports. The restaurant chain announced that it would resume serving Quarter Pounders at hundreds of its restaurants after testing ruled out beef patties as the source of the outbreak.

The strain of E. coli behind the outbreak can cause dangerous diarrhea and lead to kidney failure and other serious problems. It causes about 74,000 infections in the U.S. annually, leading to more than 2,000 hospitalizations and 61 deaths each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FDA officials said Wednesday the current risk of illness “is low because the onions have been recalled and should no longer be available.” They noted that all of the reported cases occurred before Taylor Farms and McDonald's removed the onions from the market.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
Related
HealthOct. 30
Winter depression is real and there are many ways to fight b...
HealthOct. 29
Mo. abortion-rights campaign raises $9M in October, pushing ...
HealthOct. 29
Public Health Center holds drive-thru vaccine clinic
HealthOct. 28
Apple AirPods Pro's new hearing aid feature could help peopl...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy