Missouri’s Planned Parenthood clinics filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to strike down the state’s current abortion restrictions, less than 24 hours after an amendment enshrining reproductive rights in the constitution was approved by voters.

The news was announced Wednesday afternoon by coalition members of Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, the organization behind Amendment 3.

Leaders with both Planned Parenthood Great Plains and Planned Parenthood Great Rivers said if the court grants their injunction, they plan to start providing abortions the day the amendment goes into effect Dec. 5 at the health centers in Columbia, the Central West End in St. Louis and the Midtown neighborhood of Kansas City.

“The restrictions we’re challenging today do not actually help patients. They hurt them,” Richard Muniz, interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, said during a news conference Wednesday. “The ripple effects of these overreaching policies can be felt throughout the state. Missouri continues to have high STI rates and poor pregnancy outcomes, and providers do not want to train or practice in Missouri, creating even further scarcity and gaps in coverage for thousands of women and pregnant people throughout Missouri.”

The constitutional amendment, which won with 51.7% of the nearly 3 million votes cast Tuesday, goes into effect in 30 days and prohibits the legislature from regulating abortion prior to the point of fetal viability — generally seen as the point at which a fetus can likely survive outside the womb without extraordinary measures.

But both proponents of and those opposed to Amendment 3 have warned that abortion access would not be immediate, as a bevy of challenges to current law must first make their way through the courts.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Jackson County, challenges several current state laws, including the state’s current abortion ban, a trigger law enacted in June 2022 that only allows abortions exceptions in cases of medical emergencies.

Among the TRAP laws targeted by the new lawsuit:

Requirements that abortion clinics be licensed as ambulatory surgical centers.

A 72-hour waiting period between a patient’s initial visit with a doctor and their abortion procedure.

Mandates that abortion clinics be located within 30 miles of a hospital where they have admitting privileges.

The required submission of all tissue removed during an abortion be submitted to a pathologist.

Rules requiring abortion providers report all abortions and abortion complications to the state.

Requirements that the same physician who initially sees a patient must also be the physician who performs the abortion procedure.

Current law requiring only physicians can perform abortions, excluding physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses. The lawsuit also addresses access to medication abortion, asking that a judge lift the current restrictions that would make it difficult to prescribe, including a telemedicine ban that requires the physician who prescribes the medication to also be in the room when the patient takes the first dose of the medication.

It also seeks to end criminal penalties for abortion providers, who currently face loss of their license and up to 15 years in prison if they perform an abortion that doesn’t fall under the current exception for medical emergencies.

The lawsuit does not challenge Missouri’s current law requiring parental or guardian consent for minors seeking abortions. Muniz did not specifically say whether this will be challenged in the future, but rather noted this is only the first lawsuit.

Court challenges can take months, if not years. In Ohio, where citizens voted to protect abortion rights one year ago, a county judge just struck down that state’s “heartbeat” law.

Freda Levenson, legal director for the ACLU of Ohio, said while the payoff is worthwhile, the road can be long to reach widespread access.

“They shouldn’t engage in magical thinking or fiction that these restrictions will fall away on their own,” she advised Missourians who voted in support of Amendment 3. “This is going to take hard work.”

Tori Schafer, director of policy and campaigns at the ACLU of Missouri, said while she hopes the Legislature will respect the will of the people, those who supported Amendment 3 stand ready to hold them accountable.

Missouri lawmakers including state Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley have said they intend to give Missourians the opportunity to vote on abortion again.