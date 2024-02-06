Bird flu cases have more than doubled in the country within a few weeks, but researchers can’t determine why the spike is happening because surveillance for human infections has been patchy for seven months.

Just this week, California reported its 15th infection in dairy workers and Washington state reported seven probable cases in poultry workers.

Hundreds of emails from state and local health departments, obtained in records requests from KFF Health News, help reveal why. Despite health officials’ arduous efforts to track human infections, surveillance is marred by delays, inconsistencies, and blind spots.

Several documents reflect a breakdown in communication with a subset of farm owners who don’t want themselves or their employees monitored for signs of bird flu.

For instance, a terse July 29 email from the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment in Colorado said, “Currently attempting to monitor 26 dairies. 9 have refused.”

A July 29 email reflects the absence of information when some farm owners don’t wish to correspond with public health departments about potential cases of bird flu, also called HPAI, for “highly pathogenic avian influenza.”

The email tallied the people on farms in the state who were supposed to be monitored: “1250+ known workers plus an unknown amount exposed from dairies with whom we have not had contact or refused to provide information.”

Other emails hint that cases on dairy farms were missed. And an exchange between health officials in Michigan suggested that people connected to dairy farms had spread the bird flu virus to pet cats. But there hadn’t been enough testing to really know.

Researchers worldwide are increasingly concerned.

“I have been distressed and depressed by the lack of epidemiologic data and the lack of surveillance,” said Nicole Lurie, formerly the assistant secretary for preparedness and response in the Obama administration.

Bird flu viruses have long been on the short list of pathogens with pandemic potential. Although they have been around for nearly three decades in birds, the unprecedented spread among U.S. dairy cattle this year is alarming: The viruses have evolved to thrive within mammals. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of the emerging diseases unit at the World Health Organization, said, “We need to see more systemic, strategic testing of humans.”

A key reason for spotty surveillance is that public health decisions largely lie with farm owners who have reported outbreaks among their cattle or poultry, according to emails, slide decks, and videos obtained by KFF Health News, and interviews with health officials in five states with outbreaks.

In a video of a small meeting at Central District Health in Boise, Idaho, an official warned colleagues that some dairies don’t want their names or locations disclosed to health departments. “Our involvement becomes very sketchy in such places,” she said.

“I just finished speaking to the owner of the dairy farm,” wrote a public health nurse at the Mid-Michigan district health department in a May 10 email. “[REDACTED] feels that this may have started [REDACTED] weeks ago, that was the first time that they noticed a decrease in milk production,” she wrote. “[REDACTED] does not feel that they need MSU Extension to come out,” she added, referring to outreach to farmworkers provided by Michigan State University.

“We have had multiple dairies refuse a site visit,” wrote the communicable disease program manager in Weld, Colorado, in a July 2 email.

Many farmers cooperated with health officials, but delays between their visits and when outbreaks started meant cases might have been missed. “There were 4 people who discussed having symptoms,” a Weld health official wrote in another email describing her visit to a farm with a bird flu outbreak, “but unfortunately all of them had either already passed the testing window, or did not want to be tested.”

Jason Chessher, who leads Weld’s public health department, said farmers often tell them not to visit because of time constraints.

Dairy operations require labor throughout the day, especially when cows are sick. Pausing work so employees can learn about the bird flu virus or go get tested could cut milk production and potentially harm animals needing attention. And if a bird flu test is positive, the farm owner loses labor for additional days and a worker might not get paid. Such realities complicate public health efforts, several health officials said.

An email from Weld’s health department, about a dairy owner in Colorado, reflected this idea: “Producer refuses to send workers to Sunrise [clinic] to get tested since they’re too busy. He has pinkeye, too.” Pink eye, or conjunctivitis, is a symptom of various infections, including the bird flu.

Chessher and other health officials told KFF Health News that instead of visiting farms, they often ask owners or supervisors to let them know if anyone on-site is ill. Or they may ask farm owners for a list of employee phone numbers to prompt workers to text the health department about any symptoms.

Jennifer Morse, medical director at the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, conceded that relying on owners raises the risk cases will be missed, but that being too pushy could reignite a backlash against public health. Some of the fiercest resistance against covid-19 measures, such as masking and vaccines, were in rural areas.

“It’s better to understand where they’re coming from and figure out the best way to work with them,” she said. “Because if you try to work against them, it will not go well.”