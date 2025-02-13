Grim said the rise in flu cases in the Cape Girardeau area is happening simultaneously with the surging Norovirus, “so it’s tough for schools right now, since both conditions are very contagious.” She said there is a spreading norovirus strain that hasn’t circulated in the U.S. for a while, so many do not have immunity to it. Norovirus typically causes vomiting and diarrhea. Norovirus is often commonly known as the “stomach flu” or “stomach bug” but is not related to the flu.

Grim said closing schools and/or businesses due to illness might not do the job in tamping down the flu.

The best way to combat the illness is to be vigilant with cleaning and to stay home when sick.

Grim said, the “biggest recommendation for organizations and schools is to shift culturally to allow staff/students to stay home when sick rather than coming to work and exposing more individuals. Closure isn’t an effective means of controlling spread since once you open back up the cycle starts all over again. Good environmental cleaning goes a long way with most communicable diseases, but it’s a temporary solution once you have people back in the setting contaminating the environment. Some schools will close to do environmental cleaning, which certainly helps slow the spread, but routine daily environmental cleaning for those high-touch surfaces goes a long way as well throughout flu season.

“Many people can’t afford to miss work so they will come to work sick and expose others, that is one of the most compounding factors during flu season,” Grim said. “Couple that with the fact that you are infectious 24-48 hours before symptom onset and it’s virtually impossible to stop spread altogether. If individuals washed their hands, stayed home when sick, and ensured that they were limiting touching the face (particularly eyes and nose), they might escape flu season without becoming infected.”