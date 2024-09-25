Half of Missourians have faced recent medical debt, survey finds

Two of every five Missouri adults owe money to medical providers, according to a survey published Tuesday by the not-for-profit Missouri Foundation for Health.

Those debts include unpaid fees for services ranging from lab tests and doctors’ visits to emergency treatment and dental care. Often, the bills are from one-time or short-term medical expenses, the report states.

One in 10 Missouri residents have more than $5,000 in medical debt.

The result is that Missourians with medical debt commonly cut back on spending for basic needs, exhaust their savings and increase other forms of debt, such as credit card debt.

“When people struggle to access affordable health care, the effects ripple through our economy,” Sheldon Weisgrau, foundation vice president of Health Policy and Advocacy, said in a news release.

“It’s not just about health; it’s about financial stability, workforce productivity, and the ability of families to thrive,” he added.

The foundation commissioned a statewide survey of more than 2,000 adults last spring, conducted by the research firm SSRS. Data were weighted to be representative of the population.

The survey found Hispanic and Black Missourians are more likely to have medical debt compared to white adults.

Those in rural areas are also more likely to have current or recent medical debt, as are those with disabilities.

Half of Missouri adults have held medical debt at some point in the last five years, according to the report. Most of them — 78% of those younger than 65 — had health insurance at the time they received the care that sent them into debt.

One reason those with coverage are incurring debt, the report notes, is that many have unaffordable deductibles — meaning out-of-pocket costs they must pay before the insurance company starts to pay. Cost-sharing measures, such as copays, can also be high.

In 2023, the average family deductible in Missouri was $3,783, according to the not-for-profit KFF. The average deductible for single coverage in Missouri was $2,340.

Yet many Missourians live paycheck to paycheck.