Bryan Ewers is a tall man, probably close to 6-foot-3, with wide shoulders. He played quarterback in high school, but as a grown man, he looks more like a tight end.

He’s wearing a camouflage cap backward on his head, placed neatly over a bandana. His sunglasses rest above his brow. A sandy-brown goatee ends in a point below his chin. He wears a beaded bracelet on his left wrist, and a green band on his right that gives a phone number to an emotional support lifeline, made famous by American rapper Logic.

Ewers strolls along Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau in his Croc shoes, escorting his good friend Izzy, the floppy-eared beagle mix with a loving disposition. Izzy is a good girl. She’s a certified emotional support animal.

Ewers’ appearance gives motorcycle rider or bouncer, but his voice speaks with a syntax more akin to Bob Ross or Fred Rodgers. Ewers is a thinker. And self-aware. Sometimes that spells trouble.

As he and Izzy walk down Spanish Street, Ewers answers personal questions from a reporter whom he treats like a friend. By all appearances, this is a man who knows who he is, a man who is square with the dark moments that have happened in his life. Sometimes he’s not this composed.

He has learned to identify his PTSD as it comes, pick it apart and deal with it. Some days are better than others. By all indications, this is a good day. The sun shines on Izzy as she sniffs around the sidewalk, down to Broadway, now back again and across the street.

Ewers and his companion arrive at the door to the Arts Council and walk in. It’s a fresh, clean space, with works of art displayed on the walls. Ewers feels comfort here. It represents space and time, elements needed to both clear his mind and explain the universe.

He comes here to paint as part of the Veterans Affairs Whole Health Program, even when there is no class. Ewers retrieves his paintings and begins to set up his easel. He is working on two oil pieces, one of a red barn and another of a mountain range. He’s learning about the medium. Color. Shape. Layers. He’s here to apply more paint that must dry before he returns next week.

The Whole Health Program is intended to help local veterans heal in ways beyond clinical appointments. Mostly, it’s a way for veterans like Ewers to connect with other veterans. There’s the Tuesday painting class. There is weekly group battlefield acupuncture. Yoga classes. Tai chi. Guitar lessons. The multi-pronged program addresses the spirit by putting veterans with each other in stress-free, communal circumstances where they are free to talk or be silent. In picking up a paintbrush or a guitar, they work on creating something new. No alcohol in sight.

“It is healing and it is helping,” Ewers said. “And it just really helps with structure. It gives my week structure. So I need structures in my days and months, just like everybody else. This helps me as a medically retired veteran, to help structure my week with healthy outlets. These are things that I do and places I go that help me be involved with the community, which is a big deal to us.

“I’ve almost got a year into these programs and now they’re a part of my lifestyle. I’m a member here (at the council). I support what they do here. It’s just provided me with an outlet to therapy. It’s outside of the medical appointment or rehab. This is more relaxed, and it’s with veterans, and it’s the camaraderie among veterans. I don’t even know what the word is; there’s a word that hasn’t been invented yet. It’s not in my vocabulary, but we’ll say camaraderie, when I spend time with other veterans. It’s a comfortable safe place. Instead of being depressed and closed in, I’m able to come out and feel comfortable here.”

A combat engineer with the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division, Ewers struggles with injuries, some of his mind and some of his brain. He had friends die from explosive devices in Afghanistan. An IED exploded near him and left him with a traumatic brain injury, or TBI. He also has arthritis in his shoulders and bone spurs in his neck that limit his daily functioning and can be quite painful. The effects have followed him throughout his life.

“It was basically like infantry,” Ewers said. “So I was a Ranger as well and got assigned to a combat engineer unit. We get demolitions and explosives. So we’re a direct action force. My main job in the Army was counter-insurgency and counter-IED. So during my first deployment, we were still aggressively looking for Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda and Taliban. A lot of that was involved with the training, working with local government, meeting with local officials, police chiefs, sub-governors to try to figure out what was going on in our geographical area as far as the insurgency was concerned.

“We had a lot of IEDs, the IED roadside bombs. My first patrol out as a platoon leader that was mine, we got blown up by a suicide vehicle, or an IED, so that was like pretty real.”

Ewers didn’t elaborate.

Ewers was intrigued by the military as a teenager who grew up in Illinois. A hard-nosed athlete, Ewers sought a physical challenge. And he wanted to learn more about how to be a leader. Those goals were accomplished, but he paid the traumatic price.

Military life came with its advantages. Ewers liked the discipline, the structure. The cohesiveness of the team, and a communication structure that was well-defined. He wanted to do a full 20 years, but he couldn’t. He medically retired in 2014.