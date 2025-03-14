Four vie for Perry County Health Board

PERRYVILLE — Voters in Perry County will elect members of the Perry County Health Department Board on Tuesday, April 8.

The mission of the Perry County Health Department is "to effectively provide the citizens of Perry County with the opportunity to achieve the healthiest outcomes possible through implementation of foundational public health services," according to its 2023-2026 strategic plan.

Three board positions are open, but four candidates will appear on the ballot. Denise Morrison is the chairwoman of the health department board. Keith Carroll is the vice chairman.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to all four candidates and posed the same questions to each of them. Their answers are below.

Denise Morrison

What is your current occupation?

I am a registered nurse and after 37 years I retired from the Perry County Health Department. I currently work PRN at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Denise Morrison Submitted

What is your educational background?

I have a BS in Nursing.

What do you think is the most important role of the public health center?

The most important role of the health department is to provide the citizens of Perry County with the best opportunity to be the healthiest possible. This is done by assuring clean drinking water, safe food establishments, controlling communicable diseases, education about chronic diseases and healthy lifestyle choices.

What is one way the health center can be improved?

The health department will continue to improve by following the Public Health motto of "Prevent, Promote and Protect."

What is your stance on the safety and efficacy of vaccines?

Most vaccines are very safe but parents/clients need to be aware of possible complications and side effects that can occur from a vaccine. With most vaccines, the benefits outweigh the risks. Meaning getting the disease is by far worse than receiving the vaccine. One example is polio. Polio in the 1940s and 1950s caused paralysis and death. Now most of the world no longer has polio but does continue to face the risk of outbreaks from importation of the virus.

What will be your top priority as a board member?

My top priority as a board member is to listen to the citizens of Perry County and improve communication between the Health Department, community leaders and the community at large.

What is the most significant health issue facing Perry County?

Heart disease and obesity are significant health issues facing Perry County.

Why are you running for this position?

I am running for this position because it has been my privilege to serve as an employee of the Perry County Health Department and as a member of the Perry County Health Board. I look forward to continuing to serve Perry County for the next four years!

Keith Carroll

What is your current occupation?

I am the current Vice President of the Perry County Health Board; real estate investor, entrepreneur and fine antiques dealer.

Keith Carroll Submitted

What is your educational background?

Graduated Summa cum laude with a degree in Telecommunications and Microprocessor

What do you think is the most important role of the public health center?

To provide the highest quality of care to the most vulnerable people of Perry County, by remaining focused on providing and concentrating on the delivery of effective affordable, friendly and caring Healthcare.

What is one way the health center can be improved?

We want to concentrate on what we do best and perfect our craft until we are the leader and the standard for care in the State of Missouri for all agencies to model.

What is your stance on the safety and efficacy of vaccines?

The primary focus on vaccinations is to provide clear concise unbiased information on the benefits and potential side effects of all vaccines so our clients can make a well informed decision for themselves and their families.

What is the most significant health issue facing Perry County?

To ensure we are a great fiduciary for and with the assets and hard earned Tax money of Perry Countians, and to help ensure and provide smooth seamless operations for the peoples department.

What is the most significant health issue facing Perry County?

We focus on a variety of issues and give attention to them as needed. Health issues wax and wane with the seasons and certain variable that factors in each community as outbreaks and the same present themselves.

Why are you running for this position?