Four vie for Perry County Health Board

PERRYVILLE — Voters in Perry County will elect members of the Perry County Health Department Board on Tuesday, April 8.
The mission of the Perry County Health Department is "to effectively provide the citizens of Perry County with the opportunity to achieve the healthiest outcomes possible through implementation of foundational public health services," according to its 2023-2026 strategic plan.
Three board positions are open, but four candidates will appear on the ballot. Denise Morrison is the chairwoman of the health department board. Keith Carroll is the vice chairman.
The Southeast Missourian reached out to all four candidates and posed the same questions to each of them. Their answers are below.
What is your current occupation?
I am a registered nurse and after 37 years I retired from the Perry County Health Department. I currently work PRN at Saint Francis Medical Center.
What is your educational background?
I have a BS in Nursing.
What do you think is the most important role of the public health center?
The most important role of the health department is to provide the citizens of Perry County with the best opportunity to be the healthiest possible. This is done by assuring clean drinking water, safe food establishments, controlling communicable diseases, education about chronic diseases and healthy lifestyle choices.
What is one way the health center can be improved?
The health department will continue to improve by following the Public Health motto of "Prevent, Promote and Protect."
What is your stance on the safety and efficacy of vaccines?
Most vaccines are very safe but parents/clients need to be aware of possible complications and side effects that can occur from a vaccine. With most vaccines, the benefits outweigh the risks. Meaning getting the disease is by far worse than receiving the vaccine. One example is polio. Polio in the 1940s and 1950s caused paralysis and death. Now most of the world no longer has polio but does continue to face the risk of outbreaks from importation of the virus.
What will be your top priority as a board member?
My top priority as a board member is to listen to the citizens of Perry County and improve communication between the Health Department, community leaders and the community at large.
What is the most significant health issue facing Perry County?
Heart disease and obesity are significant health issues facing Perry County.
Why are you running for this position?
I am running for this position because it has been my privilege to serve as an employee of the Perry County Health Department and as a member of the Perry County Health Board. I look forward to continuing to serve Perry County for the next four years!
What is your current occupation?
I am the current Vice President of the Perry County Health Board; real estate investor, entrepreneur and fine antiques dealer.
What is your educational background?
Graduated Summa cum laude with a degree in Telecommunications and Microprocessor
What do you think is the most important role of the public health center?
To provide the highest quality of care to the most vulnerable people of Perry County, by remaining focused on providing and concentrating on the delivery of effective affordable, friendly and caring Healthcare.
What is one way the health center can be improved?
We want to concentrate on what we do best and perfect our craft until we are the leader and the standard for care in the State of Missouri for all agencies to model.
What is your stance on the safety and efficacy of vaccines?
The primary focus on vaccinations is to provide clear concise unbiased information on the benefits and potential side effects of all vaccines so our clients can make a well informed decision for themselves and their families.
What is the most significant health issue facing Perry County?
To ensure we are a great fiduciary for and with the assets and hard earned Tax money of Perry Countians, and to help ensure and provide smooth seamless operations for the peoples department.
What is the most significant health issue facing Perry County?
We focus on a variety of issues and give attention to them as needed. Health issues wax and wane with the seasons and certain variable that factors in each community as outbreaks and the same present themselves.
Why are you running for this position?
I am our current Vice President of the Perry County Health Board and I humbly asking for one more term to help achieve the goals of excellence for our Department through the guidance of the Board via the director.
What is your current occupation?
I am the office manager for Dr. Dennis Amschler. I have been employed in this office for 34 years.
What is your educational background?
I am a 1983 graduate of Perryville High School.
What do you think is the most important role of the public health center?
The Public Health Center has a very important role to do their utmost best to keep their community healthy.
What is one way the health center can be improved?
The Perry County Health Department has always in my opinion done a very professional job within our community. I feel one of the best ways to improve upon this would be increased public education and helping individuals become more aware of what the current health issues mean to them.
What is your stance on the safety and efficacy of vaccines?
The FDA has spent many years and man hours approving the COMMON childhood vaccines. I feel that it can be a family decision but ultimately the vaccines have been put in place for a reason. I understand being cautious with new vaccines quickly being put in place but recommend that each and every individual do their homework and educate themselves.
What will be your top priority as a board member?
As a board member I hope to do what I can to open the communications between the Health Department and the community.
What is the most significant health issue facing Perry County?
One issue that I would like to address is to make certain that within our County people with a need are able to get the information, help and guidance that is essential. Many times a need arises and as an individual we need someone to assist us in the proper direction.
Why are you running for this position?
I am seeking election to the Public Health Department Board to give back to my community. I enjoy working for the betterment of our community and am proud to call Perry County my home.
What is your current occupation?
My wife, Rachel, and I founded The Gaming Center on the square in Perryville, which we have proudly owned and operated for the past 18 years. In addition, we own several rental properties, providing a much-needed service to our great community.
What is your educational background?
High School
What do you think is the most important role of the public health center?
It’s difficult to pinpoint one role as more important than another, as they all play a vital part in our community. However, if I had to choose, I would prioritize improving the overall health and well-being of Perry County residents.
What is one way the health center can be improved?
One key focus should be better informing citizens about all aspects of their health, including vaccines, hygiene, disease prevention, nutrition, and more. Understanding both the pros and cons of these factors is crucial for making informed decisions.
What is your stance on the safety and efficacy of vaccines?
When it comes to vaccinations, I believe individuals should have the right to decide for themselves. The Health Department’s role should be to educate the public on the benefits and potential risks, allowing people to make the best choices for their personal health.
What will be your top priority as a board member?
I strongly believe in early education on healthy lifestyle choices to ensure the best possible quality of life.
What is the most significant health issue facing Perry County?
Diabetes is a significant concern in our area, and with the right education, some cases could be prevented—or at the very least, better managed.
Why are you running for this position?
I planted my family in this amazing city that has given me so much, and I’m committed to giving back to the community in every way I can. Perryville will always be my priority, and I would be honored to serve and help shape its future.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.