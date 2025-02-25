Federal Medicaid cuts could leave Missouri with huge budget shortfall

Proposed cuts to Medicaid being considered by the Republican-controlled Congress could create a massive budget shortfall in Missouri, the director of the state Medicaid program told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Todd Richardson, director of MO HealthNet, the state’s health insurance program for low-income and disabled Missourians, told the Senate Appropriations Committee that the state could be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicaid costs under proposals being debated in Congress.

Roughly 70% of the state’s Medicaid funding comes from the federal government.

Richardson said that while his department is excited about some of the changes Congress is exploring, such as creating more flexibility for states to make Medicaid-related decisions, others will “present a challenge.”

There are “things that I think a state we would wholeheartedly embrace, and would be an exciting opportunity for us to have, but that’s also got to come with the same level of financial commitment,” Richardson said.

“If not,” he told the committee, “it’s going to be a significant challenge for us and for you all to figure out.”

Under one proposal, the federal government would drastically reduce the rate at which it pays states for low-income Americans covered under Medicaid expansion.

Missouri expanded Medicaid eligibility in 2021, over opposition from Republican lawmakers, via a ballot measure. The state Supreme Court upheld the measure, and Medicaid expansion is enshrined in the state constitution.

State Sen. Lincoln Hough, a Republican from Springfield who chairs the appropriations committee, prompted the discussion by asking what the Missouri Department of Social Services is doing to prepare for potential federal changes.

“I did want to at least put it on the radar of the committee,” Hough said, “that when people talk about changes at the federal level, there are pretty significant implications in what we’re able to do here.”

Jessica Bax, acting director of the department, told senators that the agency will need to “plan for everything that could possibly happen at the federal level, which is difficult to do.”

The Senate Appropriations committee listens to the Department of Social Services budget hearing on Feb. 25, 2025. (Clara Bates/Missouri Independent)

Republicans in the U.S. House have forwarded a number of proposals to slash Medicaid in order to help pay for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts pushed by President Donald Trump, along with other priorities including border security.