As marijuana use becomes more mainstream in Missouri and other states that legalized it, and as more potent THC products enter the marketplace, doctors are warning the public about a cannabis-related condition that causes recurrent nausea, vomiting and cramping.

The condition is called cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS. It’s a fairly recent phenomenon, first described and studied in 2004 in South Australia.

On the whole, CHS is an uncommon reaction to cannabis use, but doctors are regularly seeing patients with symptoms.

The National Institutes of Health National Library of Medicine said the disorder is commonly characterized by several years of frequent cannabis use predating the onset of illness.

In 2022, an estimated 61.9 million people used cannabis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number has certainly risen as more states have legalized the drug, and access has increased.

Dr. Chase Silvers, an emergency room doctor at Mercy Hospital Southeast, said he sees a case of CHS on every shift or every other shift in the emergency room. He is a full-time ER doctor in Cape Girardeau, though he also covers some shifts at Mercy Hospital in Perryville.

Dr. Chase Silvers, Mercy Hosptial emergency room doctor Courtesy of Mercy Hospital

CHS can be cured by abstention from cannabis products. Other common treatments, including over-the-counter or even prescribed medications, simply don’t work on CHS symptoms. Silvers said the CHS patients he sees are desperate for relief by the time they come to the ER. Many people are not aware that regular, prolonged marijuana use can lead to stomach problems. Paradoxically, cannabis can relieve the painful symptoms in inflammatory bowel disease, a notion that leads some to increase their intake as their symptoms worsen.

“Typically we see this syndrome in people that have been using marijuana for quite some time,” Silvers said. “I will argue that I see it typically with vapes as well as gummy use, just because those tend to have a higher concentration and tend to be used more frequently. … Most people don't come to the ER to seek medical help initially; they'll try to self-treat at home, sometimes for several weeks, if not a couple of months, until it's gotten to the point that they can't control the symptoms at home with whatever means they have.”

Those who have CHS may find relief by taking extremely hot baths or showers. Silvers said patients sometimes go to extreme measures in running so many hot showers (and laundry from used towels) that they’ll see their water bills increase. Finding relief from hot showers is almost always a giveaway that the patient has CHS.