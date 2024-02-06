Doctor wanted: Small town offers big perks to attract a physician

HAVANA, Fla. — For a rural community, this town of 1,750 people has been more fortunate than most. A family doctor has practiced here for the last 30 years.

But that ended in December when Mark Newberry retired. To attract a new doctor, Havana leaders took out want ads in local newspapers, posted notices on social media, and sweetened the pot with a rent-free medical office equipped with an X-ray, an ultrasound machine, and a bone density scanner — all owned by the town.

Local leaders hope the recruitment campaign will help attract candidates amid a nationwide shortage of doctors.

“This is important for our community,” said Kendrah Wilkerson, Havana’s town manager, “in the same way that parks are important and good future planning is important.”

According to a Florida Department of Health report, doctor shortages affect all or part of nearly every county, but less populous counties, such as Gadsden, where Havana is located, have the fewest physicians per 10,000 residents.

Florida’s doctor shortage is expected to grow in the next decade, with one study projecting a statewide need of 18,000 physicians — including 6,000 primary care doctors — by 2035.

“This is a huge, huge issue,” said Matthew Smeltzer, a managing partner of Capstone Recruiting Advisors, a company that helps hospitals, physician practices, and other employers find and hire doctors. “It probably hits small towns the hardest, just because most people would prefer to live in a midsize or large community.”

In this challenging environment, Havana leaders are hoping that want ads and rent-free perks will make their small town stand out and persuade a doctor to practice here.

Wilkerson describes the community, just south of the Georgia border, as an ideal place to raise a family. Its country roads are lined with farms, pastures, and churches. Main Street downtown features antique stores, gift shops, a general store, and restaurants.

“Everything you would imagine a Hallmark movie to be is kind of where we live,” Wilkerson said. “It’s people who still care and look out for each other, and neighbors are actually friends.”

Offering generous incentives was how town leaders got Newberry to practice in Havana in 1993. The town gave Newberry an initial deal similar to the one it’s offering now, and later began providing him about $15,000 a year in financial support.

Newberry, who served about 2,000 patients, declined to be interviewed. “I’m just retiring!” he said in an email, adding that “the town has chosen unconventional ways” of recruiting a doctor.

By subsidizing office space and the use of medical equipment to attract a doctor, Havana is looking out for the needs of its residents, Wilkerson said.

Without a town doctor, some of Newberry’s former patients now have to travel to Tallahassee, about a 30-minute drive southeast of Havana. Others are seeing doctors in Quincy, about a 20-minute drive west.

“Our hope is that they’ll come back when we find us a new doctor,” Havana Mayor Eddie Bass said.

Susan Freiden, a former town manager who retired in 2006, said having a local doctor is also important to meet the needs of the town’s low-income residents, many of whom are older adults. “Not everybody can get to Tallahassee to get a doctor,” she said. “Not everybody has transportation.”

But it remains to be seen whether rent-free office space and equipment are enough to attract a doctor to Havana. The town’s recruitment campaign has drawn a lot of interest from nurse practitioners, but few primary care physicians have applied for the position.

Town leaders say they’re holding out hope of finding a family physician, who can practice and prescribe medications independently.