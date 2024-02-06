Winter offers more challenges for driving, especially when freezing precipitation hits the roadways. Very low temperatures can also affect a car battery’s performance, potentially leaving a motorist stranded without the ability to start his or her vehicle.
When traveling longer distances, cellphone service may be spotty in rural places. All these factors make now a good time to put together a safety emergency kit.
Here are some items recommended by www.ready.gov (an official website of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security) and the National Weather Service to put in a vehicle to be prepared for emergency situations:
The website also recommends checking or having a mechanic check the following:
Watch weather forecasts to prepare for oncoming extreme conditions. When such weather approaches, it’s a good idea to fill up the gas tank and make sure your phones and devices are fully charged.
