December 20, 2024

Did You Know? Items to add to vehicle-emergency kit for winter driving

Prepare your vehicle for winter driving with an emergency kit. Essential items include jumper cables, a first aid kit, ice scraper and blanket. Ensure your car is ready for extreme conditions.

Bob Miller
story image illustation
National Weather Service

Winter offers more challenges for driving, especially when freezing precipitation hits the roadways. Very low temperatures can also affect a car battery’s performance, potentially leaving a motorist stranded without the ability to start his or her vehicle.

When traveling longer distances, cellphone service may be spotty in rural places. All these factors make now a good time to put together a safety emergency kit.

Here are some items recommended by www.ready.gov (an official website of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security) and the National Weather Service to put in a vehicle to be prepared for emergency situations:

  • Jumper cables;
  • First-aid kit;
  • Flares or reflective triangle;
  • Ice scraper, snow brush and small shovel;
  • Cellphone charger;
  • Blanket;
  • Map;
  • Cat litter or sand for better tire traction;
  • Water and snacks;
  • Flashlight;
  • Boots, mittens and warm clothes.

The website also recommends checking or having a mechanic check the following:

  • Antifreeze levels;
  • Battery and ignition system;
  • Brakes;
  • Exhaust system;
  • Fuel and air filters;
  • Heater and defroster;
  • Lights and flashing hazard lights;
  • Oil;
  • Thermostat;
  • Windshield wiper equipment and washer fluid level.

Watch weather forecasts to prepare for oncoming extreme conditions. When such weather approaches, it’s a good idea to fill up the gas tank and make sure your phones and devices are fully charged.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

