Faith leaders see needs in their churches. Educators see needs in their schools. Law enforcement officers see needs on the streets and in the jails. Companies see them in the workplace. Families see them in their homes.

Mental health issues touch every aspect of the community, yet one of the least-discussed local public boards and public taxes is the Cape Girardeau County Mental Health Board.

The local mental health board is appointed by the Cape Girardeau County Commission. Its responsibility is to designate where the mental health property tax should be assigned. The board, when fully appointed, is comprised of 13 individuals. The county commission is looking to fill one vacancy.

The board will meet soon to determine which not-for-profit mental health organizations will receive the taxpayer funds. A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9, to review applications, and another meeting will follow Monday, Nov. 18, to decide which institutions will receive the funding, and how much. Longtime board member Tim Schwent said the board meets four or five times a year.

Board president Dr. Scott Brandhorst said, “I think it’s a valuable board. I think it’s excellent for the residents of Cape County to actually have the tax and the funding to be able to help supplement what the organizations of this community are trying to do for individuals with mental health issues. Being a part of that is a great pleasure, and something that I look forward to, and hopefully be able to continue to do for years to come.”

How much money does the board collect?

Cape Girardeau County residents passed a mill tax — funding via real estate property taxes — in 1980, that helps fund mental health services in Cape Girardeau County, according to information from the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center. As of 2021, Cape Girardeau County was one of 11 counties in Missouri that support mental health services with such a tax, as does the City of St. Louis, according to the Center for Health and Economics Policy at Washington University. Missouri has 114 counties.

The health tax rate sits at $0.0776 per $100 assessed valuation. The rate is set primarily on the county’s overall assessed valuation as established in state statutes. They are based on revenue received, with an allowance for growth tied to the inflation rate, according Missouri's state tax commission.

The estimated total revenue is approximately $1.3 million for 2024, according to documents provided by Schwent, who is also a certified public accountant and previously worked in an administrative role at the Community Counseling Center. As property tax values and demand for services have risen, so has the revenue. Southeast Missourian archives show that in 2008, for example, the tax generated $900,000 in annual revenue. However, Schwent said, the rate has actually gone down over time. Originally, he said, voters approved a 1% tax, “so it’s about three quarters of what it’s supposed to be.”

Where does the money go?

According to budget numbers provided by Schwent, seven local entities receive funding. Approximately $834,000 support the Community Counseling Center, which gets the bulk of the funds annually. The CCC, now 50 years old, saw more than 6,000 clients in 2022, according to its website. The organization has been certified for 20-plus years and provided 177,600 service hours through 40 programs. It employs 450 people, its website says. The CCC suppports the Street Outreach Program and the Co-Responder Program affiliated with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, among other initiatives.