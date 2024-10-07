The Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center is mixing food, beverages and quite a bit of health education for its third Fall Freedom Festival from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at 711 S. Mount Auburn Road.

The event drew about 400 visitors each of the last two years, according to a news release. This year it will include nearly 30 outreach booths from various VA programs, including Whole Health, Mental Health, Home Tele-Health, My HealtheVet, Lung Cancer Screening Program, Women Veterans Program, and many more, according to a news release. Subject-matter experts from several VA health services also will be on hand to answer veterans' health care questions.

Representatives from the Missouri Veterans Commission, the American Red Cross, Aging Matters, veteran service officers, and other organizations will be on hand as well.