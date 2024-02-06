The Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center is mixing food, beverages and quite a bit of health education for its third Fall Freedom Festival from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at 711 S. Mount Auburn Road.
The event drew about 400 visitors each of the last two years, according to a news release. This year it will include nearly 30 outreach booths from various VA programs, including Whole Health, Mental Health, Home Tele-Health, My HealtheVet, Lung Cancer Screening Program, Women Veterans Program, and many more, according to a news release. Subject-matter experts from several VA health services also will be on hand to answer veterans' health care questions.
Representatives from the Missouri Veterans Commission, the American Red Cross, Aging Matters, veteran service officers, and other organizations will be on hand as well.
Free food and beverages, provided by The Bank of Missouri, Salvation Army, Midwest Coca-Cola and Kohlfeld Distributing, will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A drive-thru flu shot clinic outside the south end of the building will provide free vaccines; however, veterans also may receive a vaccination inside the primary care clinic.
“Freedom Fest began 3 years ago, initiated by our John J. Pershing VA Medical Center employees in Cape Girardeau, as a way to welcome veterans to the new VA facility,” explained James Warren, interim medical center director. “Since then, it has grown into an annual event for Veterans. We believe it's a fantastic opportunity for veterans and their families to learn about the many resources available, enroll in care, and connect with staff and fellow Veterans.”
