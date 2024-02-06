Among the biggest-grossing films in America in February 2002 were a war drama about American troops in Somalia (“Black Hawk Down”), an Arnold Schwarzenegger action movie (“Collateral Damage”), and a future Oscar winner about a brilliant mathematician struggling with schizophrenia (“A Beautiful Mind”).

But none of these films topped the box office that month. That title went to “John Q.,” a movie about health insurance.

Or, more precisely, a story about a desperate father — played by Denzel Washington — who takes a hospital emergency room hostage at gunpoint when his HMO refuses to cover a heart transplant for his young son.

John Q.’s violent quest for justice was, of course, fictional. And even in the film, no one ends up dead.

Tragically, that wasn’t the case on the streets of New York City on Dec. 4 when a gunman fatally shot Brian Thompson, CEO of health insurance giant UnitedHealthcare.

But there was nothing new about the anger at health insurers that Thompson’s shooting unleashed online — and which suspect Luigi Mangione expressed in a document he allegedly wrote.

In fact, eruptions of public rage have shadowed the American health care system for decades.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, as “John Q.” was hitting movie screens, Americans were revolting against HMOs, whose practice of denying care to plan members to pad their bottom lines made them public enemy No. 1.

Just a few years later, health insurers stoked new ire for rescinding coverage after people were diagnosed with expensive illnesses like cancer. More recently, insurers’ widening use of cumbersome prior authorization procedures that slow patients’ access to care has provoked yet another round of fury.

The cycle of outrage periodically turns on others in the health care industry as well. Exorbitant bills and aggressive collection tactics, such as garnishing patients’ wages, are sapping public trust in hospitals and other medical providers.

And drug companies — perennial poster children for greed and profiteering — have enraged Americans since at least the 1950s, when new “wonder drugs” like steroids were fueling a growing industry.

When Sen. Estes Kefauver, a Tennessee Democrat who had led an investigation of the Mafia, convened hearings in 1959 to probe high prescription prices, his committee received mountains of mail from Americans who reported being fleeced by drugmakers. One retired rail worker told of having to spend more than a third of his retirement income on medicines for himself and his wife.

All this public outcry has occasionally sparked change. President Barack Obama and congressional Democrats leveraged anger at spiking insurance premiums in California to get the Affordable Care Act over the finish line in 2010, a landmark achievement that expanded health coverage to millions of Americans.