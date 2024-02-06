5 Southeast Missouri health stories that resonated in 2024

Health is a deeply personal topic. Life-changing news to one individual may be meaningless to others, depending on a person’s health needs, age and circumstances.

But a handful of health stories emerged as major public topics in Southeast Missouri this year, with most of them crossing into other categories, such as business, crime, government and criminal justice.

Mercy formally takes over Southeast Hospital

In a move many months in the making, Mercy formally took over Southeast Missouri Hospital last January. New signs were erected Jan. 2 at the facility on Lacey Street in Cape Girardeau. The acquisition process began the previous August.

Bishop Edward Rice of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese kisses a Mercy cross during the Mercy Southeast blessing ceremony Thursday, Jan. 11 in Cape Girardeau. The cross is the symbol of the Sisters of Mercy, a religious congregation founded in Ireland in 1831 that has set up schools and hospitals across the globe. Many exisiting hospitals started by the Sisters joined to form Mercy in 1986. Christopher Borro ~ Southeast Missourian

The move gave Southeast Missouri’s health care a decidedly Catholic flavor as it joined Saint Francis as the two biggest providers in the region. A Catholic blessing ceremony marked the official dedication of Mercy Hospital Southeast on Jan. 12.

Mercy named Ryan Geib as the new president of Mercy Southeast. He replaced CEO Ken Bateman.

Ryan Geib was named the new president of Mercy Southeast in January 2024 when Mercy formally took over operations of Southeast Missouri Hospital. Christopher Borro

Southeast Missouri Hospital opened in 1928, according to newspaper archives.

Months earlier, Mercy sewed up an acquisition of Perry County Health System, now called Mercy Hospital Perry.

Gun Violence Task Force

Some may think of gun violence as a crime issue rather than a public health one, but the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory in June stating that firearm violence in America is a public health crisis.

The advisory described that the impact of gun violence moves beyond death and injury and into “the layers of cascading harm for youth, families, communities and other populations,” according to the Surgeon General’s news release about the advisory. The Surgeon General said six in 10 adults “sometimes,” “almost every day,” or “every day,” worry about a loved one becoming a victim of firearm violence. It reported that firearm deaths, including suicides and homicides, have been steadily rising over the last decade. In 2020, firearm-related injury surpassed car collisions as the leading cause of death for children and adolescents in the U.S.

Gun violence ties into a burgeoning problem with poor mental health in the U.S. Suicides are increasing, as well as public mass shootings.

Cape Girardeau Public Schools assistant superintendent Josh Crowell speaks to the Gun Violence Task Force about the public school system's resources for children on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at City Hall. Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

A shooting that injured two during a personal dispute at the Cape Girardeau Public Schools graduation ceremony in May at the Show Me Center spurred action regarding the issue of gun violence and safety in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder appointed a committee to look at the issue. Earlier this month, the task force presented recommendations to the City Council, which included a city-led social services committee such is done in other cities; juvenile justice reform; rental property and building code efforts; data collection; and an increase in resources available for law enforcement activities.

Water issue

Public health is tied closely to healthy public drinking water. Water is closely monitored by government agencies such as the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which works closely with the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

A big story that emerged in 2024 was Cape Girardeau’s increasingly difficult task in keeping the city’s drinking water moving and healthy.

The city communicated to the public that its water system infrastructure is in serious decline and needs serious upgrades.