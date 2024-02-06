All sections
HealthFebruary 17, 2025

$25K grant supports SEMO-NASV's Green Bear Project

The Green Bear Project, supported by a $25,000 grant from the O'Reilly Automotive Foundation, continues to educate and protect children in Southeast Missouri through age-appropriate discussions and prevention efforts.

Southeast Missourian
Green Bear Project Prevention Education Team, from left, Haley Woods, Mia Ponder, founder Leasa Stone and Heather Bridges. The puppets are Green Bear and Tiffy Bear. 
Green Bear Project Prevention Education Team, from left, Haley Woods, Mia Ponder, founder Leasa Stone and Heather Bridges. The puppets are Green Bear and Tiffy Bear. Submitted
Volunteers worked to promote the Green Bear Project at an event in 2022 at Cape Girardeau County Park North in Cape Girardeau.
Volunteers worked to promote the Green Bear Project at an event in 2022 at Cape Girardeau County Park North in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

Another $25,000 grant from the O'Reilly Automotive Foundation has helped Southeast Missouri Networks Against Sexual Violence continue its Green Bear Project.

The Green Bear Project reaches children from pre-kindergarten through high school with "age-appropriate discussions and research-based prevention efforts", according to a news release from the O-Reilly Automotive Foundation. The program was founded in 2001 by foster mom and pediatric nurse Leasa Stone, who named the program after a victim's beloved stuffed animal. The child for whom the project is named was killed by his biological parents in September 2000 after returning from foster care.

For younger children, the Green Bear Project offers a puppet show. Teenagers get advice on sexual harassment, online safety and healthy relationships. The program also offers training for mandated reporters and concerned citizens so they can recognize the signs of child abuse.

The O'Reilly Automotive Foundation gave $25,000 last year to help expand the program. It is funding another such grant this year. The program last year reached 29,000 children in Southeast Missouri, an increase of 3,000 children compared to the year before, the news release stated. According to its website, Green Bear educators provided 1,076 presentations in the 2023-2024 school year.

“After the grant, we were able to expand programming into schools we hadn’t previously been in before,” said Kendra Eads, executive director of SEMO-NASV, in the news release. “We focused on rural schools in our area, because statistics show children from rural areas experience higher levels of sexual abuse, as well as general abuse and neglect.”

Julie Gray, president of the O'Reilly Automotive Foundation, said the organization saw how the grant made a big difference and reach more children. "We're impressed with how the organization keeps innovating — one way is by offering short, online abuse trainings that anyone can access at any time."

For more information on hosting the Green Bear Project in schools, contact Leasa Stone at lstone@semonasv.org. To learn more about the program or to donate toward the cause, go to www.greenbearmo.org.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

