$25K grant supports SEMO-NASV's Green Bear Project

The O'Reilly Automotive Foundation gave $25,000 last year to help expand the program. It is funding another such grant this year. The program last year reached 29,000 children in Southeast Missouri, an increase of 3,000 children compared to the year before, the news release stated. According to its website, Green Bear educators provided 1,076 presentations in the 2023-2024 school year.

“After the grant, we were able to expand programming into schools we hadn’t previously been in before,” said Kendra Eads, executive director of SEMO-NASV, in the news release. “We focused on rural schools in our area, because statistics show children from rural areas experience higher levels of sexual abuse, as well as general abuse and neglect.”

Julie Gray, president of the O'Reilly Automotive Foundation, said the organization saw how the grant made a big difference and reach more children. "We're impressed with how the organization keeps innovating — one way is by offering short, online abuse trainings that anyone can access at any time."

For more information on hosting the Green Bear Project in schools, contact Leasa Stone at lstone@semonasv.org. To learn more about the program or to donate toward the cause, go to www.greenbearmo.org.