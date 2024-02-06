A: So beyond therapy, I think it's important for moms to work on not judging themselves. For example, recognizing judgmental statements and replacing those things with facts. So instead of saying ‘I'm a bad mom. My house is gross’, replace those kinds of thoughts with like, ‘I'm tired, and I'm overwhelmed, and I'm doing the best I can.’ I think it's important to think about the future. Will it matter in a year if I left some dishes in the sink? Will it matter if the laundry is piled up on the couch? No. Will it matter if I snuggled, fed and changed my baby? Yes. I always tell moms give yourself grace — your world just changed. The years are short. Everything is temporary. It's not going to be like this forever.

I think it's important to connect with other moms. Also accepting help from others is huge. And then in therapy, there are just different treatments that can help too. (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) CBT is huge. CBT focuses on identifying your unhelpful thoughts and behaviors, and can help you change those automatic negative thoughts and replace them with more helpful thinking patterns and also recognizing, you know, when it might be time to get evaluated for medications can also be important.

Q: What are some things that can make the condition worse? Or some things to try to avoid?

A: Things that make the condition worse, obviously alcohol or drug use. I mean, you want to avoid any sort of mood-altering substance like that. There are environmental factors such as lack of support, and also, just, you know, a history of mental health disorders can make things worse.

Q: Can troubles with breastfeeding be an issue?

A: Yes. That is an issue. There's so much pressure on breastfeeding, especially when you're in the hospital, there's so much pressure put on it. Moms just need to do what they feel comfortable with, and it's hard if you want to breastfeed, it's hard. It's important to, like, reach out for support with that. You can seek help from a lactation consultant, or you can know that it's okay. If you don't want to breastfeed, it's okay. But I think there are a lot of pressures put on moms to breastfeed.

Q: Most moms are in relationships. Everybody’s life in the household is turned upside down when there’s a new life brought into it. What are some things to keep in mind when dealing with your partner, first from the mom’s perspective?

A: I think it's important, I don't know, to try to see everybody's perspective, not attack the other partner. You know, come at it in a respectful way, you know, share like, hey, I really liked it when you helped me with this. Or, this was really helpful for me. Things for the partner, I think it’s important for them to recognize the signs if your partner is seeming more depressed and is not able to function appropriately. It’s important for them to ask them, ‘Hey, are you OK? What can I do?’

Q: What can extended family do?

A: Just come over, come over. Help. You know, they can help pick up. Help bring meals and things like that, or just just to talk to you, to be there for you. Sometimes, a mom is just alone with her baby in those first weeks. It might feel kind of isolating, kind of like alone, and just having someone else there is helpful, and someone else, you know, and they can be helping, doing your dishes while you're holding your baby, you know, things like that, and it's important to accept that help. I think it's hard for a lot of new moms to accept the help from others, because they're so used to doing it all, thinking that they're supposed to do it all, and just recognizing, hey, it doesn't have to be like that.

Q: Do you have a “17 diapers” story?

A: I don't know. I was really overwhelmed with my twins. I was fortunate to have a lot of family support. It was important for me to accept that help from others, and it was important for me to let some stuff go, let the laundry go, let the dishes go. Everything is temporary, right?