Early Saturday morning I woke up feeling cozy, snuggled unnecessarily deep under my comforter knowing fall was officially just a day away. I let out a contented sigh as I turned over and reached out my hand, allowing my fingers to gently search until they found … my cell phone.

Suddenly, I was overcome by a funny and unfamiliar feeling. Hmmm … I pondered a moment as my brain scanned for the appropriate word to describe the tinge of emotion. Then BAM there it was.

Lonely? Hmmm … yes. Lonely. It was strange. I’m sure I’ve experienced it before, but it’s been a while. I simmered in the feeling for a moment before punching in the magic combination to the world beyond my cell phone. Suddenly, I was looking at the first screen that popped up: Today is National Singles Day.

Funny, Universe, real funny.

Was this really a thing? Apparently, National Singles Day has been “a thing” in the USA since 1980, signifying the beginning of National Singles Week. In fact, according to the 2023 U.S. Census data, Saturday was a day for me to celebrate along with approximately 40% of the adult population.

Yay us!

Unfortunately, my day was booked up, and I didn’t want to blow my budget on a date with myself. How could I surprise myself? A new purse? Nah, not my thing. New running shoes? I smacked my own hand at the thought. A trip to the hair salon? That was long overdue and already on the agenda.

Italy.

Italy would be a dream come true. A check next to a bucket list destination. My personal pilgrimage to “Eat. Pray. Love." Then reality set in. I only had an hour of free time available that evening and … the budget.

Enter: The Affogato.