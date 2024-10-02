Savoring flavor and friendships at Saffron Bistro

Later, I validated my excuse when Chef Paula explained that Bistro Saffron’s Pan Asian menu is comprised of a mixture of regional cuisines made from only the highest quality ingredients. In fact, they are so committed to meeting their customers’ needs they offer a few gluten-free dishes and will try to work with specialized diets to the extent they aren’t significantly compromising the integrity of the dish.

When my steaming hot bowl of ramen was placed on the table in front of me, it was a feast for the eyes as the aroma filled me with temptation that seemed so borderline sinful it should have reminded me to pray before my meal, but I was so distracted I didn’t.

My eyes immediately began exploring the contents of the simple, yet enticing, dish. Chef Paula explained the stock preparation begins the day before and marinates overnight to release all the full, rich, warm flavor. The ramen noodles are cooked fresh, then the assembly of toppings begins. Braised rolled pork belly is accompanied by crunchy bamboo strips soaked in soy sauce, salty strips of seaweed, fresh chopped scallions, and a soft cooked egg. Bright orange shichimi togarashi mixture of seasoning is served on the side to adjust the flavor profile as desired.

As is customary, I began by ladling a bit of the broth to my mouth for a taste, which immediately resulted in a bit of a coughing fit as I inhaled a hint of chili oil. Operator error. With a clear reminder to slow down and savor the flavors, I cleansed my palette with some chilled water from the carafe on the table, and my second attempt was much more successful.

The broth was rich in color and flavor, the slices of braised pork succulent, the wavy noodles chewy and filling, while the bamboo strips added a satisfying crunch. I was so immersed in enjoying the flavors with all of my senses that my curiosity about the togarashi spices fell by the wayside. There was nothing I wanted to change about the bowl sitting in front of me.

A week later, I would return with a cherished friend who was only in town for a limited time. We ordered chicken pad Thai, a curry dish and a lettuce wrap appetizer. We’d been here before. The atmosphere, clean and welcoming as always without being overwhelming. The service, friendly and attentive. Familiar faces. Conversation flowed so easily it could outlast the shift of any server on staff and thus is always continued in other locations long after the check has been paid. As I looked across the table at my friend I thought, there is nothing I would change about the friendship between us, and I quietly whispered a quick prayer of gratitude for moments with friends who feel like family. I will never earn a spot on an Olympic podium, but I’ve definitely been rewarded with moments of “gold”.

Bistro Saffron, 1610 North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, announces limited time specialty menu items on their social media pages. I encourage you to “like” and “follow” for updates and to take every opportunity to savor the flavors (and friendships) as often as possible.

Mary Ann Castillo has over 50 years of eating experience with no plans to stop.